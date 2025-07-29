10 iPhone 17 Pro Features – Finally Apple Gives What We Want

You might’ve noticed that Apple has stuck with a very similar design for its Pro iPhones over the past few years. From the iPhone 12 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro, not much has changed on the outside. Sure, they’ve tweaked the materials and added new colors, but the overall design has stayed the same. Most of the upgrades have been internal. But that’s finally changing with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series. This time, it’s more than just a fresh coat of paint. Here is a list of all iPhone 17 Pro features you should know about.

Apple is all set to launch its new iPhone 17 series this September, and as always, there’s a lot of buzz around the Pro models. It’s because they represent the best Apple has to offer. Over the past few months, several leaks have revealed some exciting changes in both design and hardware. So, we’ve rounded up a list of all the expected features coming to the iPhone 17 Pro.

1. New Rectangular Camera Bump

Now you can say goodbye to the old rounded bump. The new Pro models are expected to feature a large rectangular camera housing with rounded corners, but keeping the familiar triangular lens layout.

It’s not a huge change, but enough to make the design feel fresh. A new bump also means new camera tech packed inside.

2. New Orange/Copper Color Option

As posted by Applesclub on X, this year might bring a bold new copper-like finish alongside a sleek Dark Blue. If you’re bored with the usual shades, this could be a nice change.

I think that it could be a standout color of the year. If Apple nails the finish, this might be the go-to pick for people bored with silver and black.

3. New Aluminum Frame & Hybrid Back

This time, Apple is moving away from titanium and stainless steel. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a lightweight aluminum frame with a fresh “part-aluminum, part-glass” back design.

This feels like a surprising move, especially since Apple just switched to titanium. But aluminum could help make the phone lighter and might give a fresh touch to the overall feel.

4. Anti-Reflective Display with Matte Finish

As we mentioned before about iPhone 17 Pro getting a unique display feature from S25 Ultra, we might finally get an anti-glare screen! There are chances that the 17 Pro models will have a matte finish display, possibly similar to Apple’s nano-texture glass used in iMacs and iPads.

This is going to be really helpful for outdoor use. That annoying glare while watching content or gaming under sunlight.

5. Smaller, Redesigned Dynamic Island

Apple could shrink and revamp the Dynamic Island. The layout might change across all iPhone 17 models, making it more compact and less interfering with the main display.

This is much needed. It’s a cool feature, but the current one takes up a bit too much space. A smaller version would look cleaner and more refined. You can also check out our list of 6 features we want to see in the Dynamic Island.

6. Bigger Battery, Longer Life

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting slightly thicker, but for a good reason. It could pack over 5,000mAh, which means much better battery life.

This is long overdue. Bigger battery + better chip = more screen time without hunting for a charger halfway through the day, especially with iPhones.

7. Faster A19 Pro Chip

Apple is moving to the A19 Pro chip built on a 3nm process by TSMC. Expect better performance, efficiency, and possibly fewer heating issues than before.

We do get a faster chip every year, but this time, it’s about efficiency too. That means more power and better battery life in real-world use. This is because TSMC has been manufacturing the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and we all know how well it is doing, especially with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite.

8. More RAM – Finally!

The iPhone 17 Pro series (and even the 17 Air) will likely come with 12GB of RAM. That means better multitasking and a smoother experience, especially with AI features. We already discussed this previously. For those who haven’t read, iPhone 17 is getting these display features, finally!

With AI features becoming more demanding, this upgrade makes total sense. Multitasking should feel smoother, and apps won’t reload as often. We all know that the response of Apple Intelligence with its stability, features, and privacy is not that great. Let’s see how much of a difference it will make now.

9. Support for 25W Wireless Charging

Wireless charging is getting a speed boost. You will be getting up to 25W using Qi2.2 chargers, not just MagSafe. Qi2.2 is the latest version of the Qi wireless charging standard, building upon the advancements of Qi2 (also known as Qi2.0). It focuses on enhancing charging speeds, improving magnetic alignment for better efficiency, and expanding compatibility across devices.

This will give you more flexibility with chargers. So you don’t need to just stick to MagSafe for decent speeds. Can say that it’s a smart move by Apple.

10. Custom Apple Wi-Fi 7 Chip

Apple might finally ditch Broadcom for its in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip in all iPhone 17 models. That means faster, more stable connections.

Custom chips usually mean better integration and performance. If it improves speed and stability, that’s a big win for power users.

11. Sharper 24MP Selfie Camera

Finally, there will be a jump from 12MP to 24MP on the front camera. That means your selfies and video calls should look much sharper now.

This is a kind of update that we have all been waiting for a long time. Apple has been using the same 12MP sensor on the front since the iPhone 11 Pro Max. So it will be a big upgrade for iPhone users, we can say.

12. 48MP Telephoto Camera Upgrade

The Pro models may also get a 48MP Telephoto camera (up from 12MP), bringing more detail and clarity to your zoomed-in shots. So you take zoomed-in shots without losing the quality, like all other Android devices have already implemented.

It’s going to be great for travel and portrait photography.

13. Dual Video Recording Mode

There are also chances that you’ll be able to record using both front and back cameras at the same time — directly in the Camera app. Content creators will love this.

This is perfect for vloggers and creators because you will not need to use third-party apps — it’s all native now and super convenient.

14. 8K Video Recording Might Arrive

Apple tested it on the iPhone 16 Pro but skipped it. Now, with all rear cameras rumored to be 48MP, 8K video recording could finally debut.

This puts the iPhone on par with top video flagships. 8K might be overkill for now, but future-proofing is always a plus.

15. Vapor Chamber Cooling

Yes, a proper vapor chamber cooling system might be coming to keep your iPhone cooler during gaming or heavy use.

This is huge for gamers and heavy users. A cooler phone means better performance over time and less thermal throttling.

16. Apple Logo Placement Might Change

According to Majin Buu, the iconic Apple logo may sit a bit lower on the back this time, probably to accommodate a new MagSafe magnet layout.

A small detail, but for those who love case-free looks or use clear covers — this subtle shift could feel more symmetrical and balanced.

That’s it, peeps! Stay tuned for more updates like this in the future.

