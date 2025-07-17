iPhone 17 Pro Might Get Unique Display Feature From S25 Ultra

Apple is likely to introduce a new reflective coating on the iPhone 17 series.

Just like the S25 Ultra, it will cut down on reflections and increase the scratch resistance.

This new coating will be exclusive to the Pro models.

With WWDC done and dusted, Apple has set its sights on the next major event, the iPhone 17 series launch. The next generation of iPhones will arrive in September. Cupertino giant is planning major upgrades for the entire iPhone 17 series, with the Pro models set to borrow a much-awaited feature from Samsung S25 Ultra.

iPhone 17 Pro Models to Get New Anti-Reflective Display Coating

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get a new anti-reflective display coating. Similar to the S25 Ultra, this will reduce the glare and reflections on the screen significantly.

It will also offer more scratch resistance than the Ceramic Shield on the current iPhone models. This should make the phone withstand wear and tear in regular usage.

Rumors of an iPhone with an anti-reflective coating have been swirling since last year. However, Apple has reportedly been having problems with the production of the anti-reflective coating.

The company hasn’t been able to scale up the layer, with the report claiming that adding the layer was tedious. This led to Apple cancelling the coating on last year’s iPhone models.

With all models in the iPhone 17 series getting a 120Hz refresh rate, the anti-reflective coating could be a differentiating factor between the base and Pro models. Maybe Apple could introduce a fancy term for it.

The oleophobic coating on current iPhone models is mostly resistant to fingerprints but doesn’t protect against reflections. Apple could use the same anti-reflective coating found on iPads and Macs.

With the addition of an anti-reflective coating, Apple could finally catch up with Samsung. The South Korean giant introduced the feature last year with the S24 Ultra. The S25 Ultra improves upon the feature with a new Gorilla Glass Armor 2 that reduces reflections by up to 75%.