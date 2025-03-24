iPhone 18 Series Could Be the First iPhones to Ship With a 2nm Processor

Apple’s iPhone 18 series will be the first to use a 2nm processor.

This could result in better battery and power efficiency making the most powerful iPhones ever.

TSMC’s 2nm node is currently in the R&D phase and has a yield of more than 60-70 percent.

iPhones despite their lack of innovation are known for offering cutting-edge performance. The company’s A18 Pro chipset can run AAA games but still lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite in benchmarks. However, the upcoming iPhone 18 might change that and could be the first iPhone to use a 2nm processor. This could result in a massive performance boost helping it catch up with the Snapdragon’s offerings. Here is everything you need to know about the performance upgrades on the upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 18 Series to Launch With A20 Processor

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 18 series will be the first to use the A20 chipsets. These cutting-edge chipsets will be based on a 2nm production process.

Reiterating my prediction from six months ago: the 2H26 new iPhones (iPhone 18) will be powered by TSMC’s 2nm chips.



Worth noting, TSMC’s 2nm R&D trial yields reached 60–70% three months ago, and they’re now well above that. https://t.co/ZoWXFqfUnS — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 22, 2025

Kuo reiterated this prediction that he made six years ago while providing additional info that TSMC’s 2nm node is currently in the R&D process. The chip maker managed to achieve a yield of 60 to 70 percent and has now exceeded it.

For those unaware, yield refers to functional chips that can be made from a silicon wafer, a large disc of chips. Think about it as you baking a batch of cookies, some cookies will be great while others might get burnt. The perfectly edible cookies is your overall yield.

An upgrade from 3nm to 2nm will mean you can stuff more transistors into a processor. This should result in better performance and power efficiency. TSMC believes a leap from 2nm could result in a 15 percent performance boost compared to the previous node. Some reports suggest that A20 specifically will be 15 percent faster while consuming 30 percent less power.

According to Moore’s Law, the number of transistors in a chip doubles every year although in recent years it has increased every two to three years. Given Apple’s track record, it usually upgrades the node every three years with A17 Pro being the first processor based on 3nm and A20 making the switch to 2nm process after another three years.

Here’s an overview of the company’s current and upcoming chips:

A17 Pro chip : 3nm (TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process N3B)

: 3nm (TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process N3B) A18 and A18 Pro chips: 3nm (TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process N3E)

3nm (TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process N3E) A19 and A19 Pro chips : 3nm (TSMC’s third-generation 3m process N3P)

: 3nm (TSMC’s third-generation 3m process N3P) A20 and A20 Pro chips: 2nm (TSMC’s first-generation 2nm process N2)

Previously, analyst Jeff Pu hinted that Apple’s A20 processor could be based on a 3nm process although he suggests there is a slight possibility that Apple could switch to a 2nm node. The Cupertino giant could also equip the iPhone 18 lineup with its in-house C2 modem.

The iPhone 18 series is likely to launch in September of 2026 and could arrive with plenty of other upgrades apart from the boost in performance. iPhone 18 Pro could be the first iPhone to ship with a variable aperture for the primary camera. This could allow users to tweak the amount of light that enters through the lens.

Although all of these are just speculations and rumors at this point, it’s worth taking them with a pinch of salt. We will eventually know more about these when the iPhone 18 debuts at the end of next year.