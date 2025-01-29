No Signal? No Problem: iPhone Gets Starlink-Powered Satellite Messaging

Apple has partnered with SpaceX and T-Mobile to bring Starlink satellite connectivity to iPhones.

iOS 18.3 enables Starlink support, allowing T-Mobile beta users to send texts via satellite in areas without cellular coverage.

Starlink connects automatically, even when the phone is in a pocket—unlike Apple’s current satellite service.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple has teamed up with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network (owned by Elon Musk) and T-Mobile to bring satellite service to iPhones. This service, an alternative to Apple’s existing Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, promises to keep users connected even in the most remote locations. Apple recently released its iOS 18.3 update, and select iPhone users who have registered for this service are now beta-testing the feature.

What Is Starlink, and How Does It Work?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It consists of thousands of small satellites orbiting Earth in a carefully coordinated network. These satellites work together to beam internet signals down to the ground, providing connectivity to users anywhere on the planet—even in remote areas where traditional internet access is unavailable.

Unlike regular mobile networks that rely on ground-based towers, which are impractical or too costly to set up in remote areas, oceans, deserts, or disaster-hit zones, Starlink takes a different approach. Its low-Earth orbit satellites function like cell towers in space, directly connecting to smartphones without requiring ground infrastructure. This means you can send text messages—and, in the future, use services like video calls and web browsing—even in the most isolated places.

These low-Earth orbit satellites help reduce latency (the delay in receiving information), making Starlink’s internet service more responsive for activities like video calls and online browsing. However, for now, it primarily enables texting via satellite on iPhones.

How Starlink Enhances the iPhone Experience

The primary function of this integration is to enable text messaging in areas without traditional cellular service. For example, if you’re hiking or traveling through a remote area where your phone usually displays a “No Service” message, you’ll still be able to send and receive text messages with friends, family, or even emergency services via Starlink.

This goes beyond Apple’s existing Emergency SOS via Satellite, as Starlink aims to provide a more general-purpose communication channel.

Apple’s Satellite Messaging vs. Starlink: What’s the Difference?

Here are some key differences between Apple’s satellite messaging feature (which relies on Globalstar’s satellites) and T-Mobile’s Starlink integration:

Feature Apple + Globalstar T-Mobile + Starlink Use Case Emergency SOS only General messaging/ Connectivity Hardware Required iPhone 14 or newer Most existing smartphones Satellite Network Globalstar’s satellites Starlink’s satellites Coverage 30+ countries US (More regions in future) Cost Free for 2 years (with iPhone purchase) Free for the beta testing period User Interaction Needs to point towards the satellite Automatic connection

T-Mobile has indicated plans to expand Starlink support to most modern smartphones, as it doesn’t require any extra hardware—unlike Apple’s satellite messaging, which is limited to the iPhone 14 and newer models.

While texting is the initial feature, the future of Starlink on the iPhone extends far beyond that. Elon Musk has hinted at support for images, music, and podcasts, suggesting that Starlink could eventually enable richer communication experiences. This includes the possibility of data and voice calls, meaning you could potentially browse the web, stream music, or even make phone calls over the Starlink network.

Medium resolution images, music & audio podcasts should work with the current generation Starlink direct-to-phone constellation.



Next generation constellation will do medium resolution video. https://t.co/yfDPbkgSJH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

How to Join T-Mobile’s Starlink Beta Program on Your iPhone

The rollout of Starlink on iPhones is happening through a partnership with T-Mobile, which is playing a key role in bringing this satellite connectivity to users. Currently, Starlink access on iPhones is in a beta testing phase, meaning only a select group of T-Mobile customers can use the service for now.

T-Mobile has been inviting users to participate in the beta program to test Starlink’s texting capabilities firsthand and provide feedback. This phase helps identify bugs and ensure the service runs smoothly before a wider rollout.

It’s important to note that Starlink’s service through T-Mobile is currently limited to the United States. While Apple’s satellite service has a broader global reach, Starlink’s initial launch focuses on U.S. users. If you’re a T-Mobile customer interested in trying out Starlink, visit the T-Mobile website to register for the beta program. However, keep in mind that beta access is limited and not guaranteed.

