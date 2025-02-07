iPhone SE 4 Can Launch Next Week: Here’s What to Expect

Apple’s next affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, could launch within a few days. The iPhone SE series has traditionally offered top-tier performance at a lower price, albeit with a design more reminiscent of previous iPhone generations. This time, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with significant design and performance upgrades, potentially including a larger screen and an updated processor.

The iPhone SE 4 Is Almost Here

According to Bloomberg and multiple other reports, the 4th-generation iPhone SE could launch as early as next week and may go on sale a month later. This means people could potentially have the device in their hands by March 2025 at the latest, though this remains unconfirmed.

It’s rumored that Apple may choose not to hold a physical launch event. Instead, the iPhone SE 4 could simply be revealed on the Apple website, likely alongside a press release.

iPhone SE 4 Will Get a Major Design Upgrade

The iPhone SE, first released in 2016, was followed by a revamped 2nd generation in 2020. The current model, the SE 3, launched in 2022. The SE 3 is the only iPhone that still has a Home button with Touch ID and lacks Face ID.

Unlike other iPhones, which have moved away from the notch (and thus, the Dynamic Island), this model retains a classic display design with large top and bottom bezels, similar to smartphones from a decade ago.

However, the SE 4 is rumored to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, moving away from the large bezels of its predecessor. It’s expected to retain the older notch-style screen and feature a USB-C port, like other recent iPhones.

A leaked video earlier offered a glimpse of the device, showing a single rear camera lens and LED flash, similar to previous SE models, while the sides and front appear to be inspired by the iPhone 14. There could also be an Action button, similar to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing users to perform various functions.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display.

It’s also expected to get the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. The previous iPhone SE 3 used the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, which would make this a three-generation jump.

This will be coupled with 8GB of RAM, a standard requirement for running Apple Intelligence features.

You may also see a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera with Face ID.

As mentioned, the iPhone SE 4 will use a USB-C port instead of Lightning.

Apple could also debut its in-house 5G modem instead of using a Qualcomm 5G modem with the device.

iPhone SE 4 Could Cost More Than Last Gen

While the current iPhone SE launched at $429, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced slightly higher, potentially reaching $500, considering the new features and design of the updated model. It will still be a few hundred dollars less than the regular iPhone 16, which starts at $799.

This would place the phone in competition with entry-level smartphones from Google (such as the Pixel 8a, which launched at $499) and Samsung (like the Galaxy S23, which currently costs around $499).