Irish Playwright – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HAW, GBS 4 Letters SHAW, ARON, SEAN, WILD, CARR, SHOW 5 Letters BEHAN, SYNGE, YEATS, CONOR, WILDE, RINSL, OSCAR, NADIR, SHAWL, KEANE 6 Letters OCASEY, SHADOW, GEORGE, SAMUEL, BECKET, GBSHAW, STEELE 7 Letters BECKETT, BERNARD, JMSYNGE, CUMSHAW 8 Letters SHERIDAN, BRADSHAW, BRINSLEY 9 Letters GOLDSMITH 10 Letters OSCARWILDE, JERSEYSHAW, SEANOCASEY, BRIANFRIEL 11 Letters BERNARDSHAW 12 Letters EMMADONOGHUE, DAVIDGARRICK 13 Letters SAMUELBECKETT 14 Letters AUGUSTAGREGORY, CONORMCPHERSON, MARTINMCDONAGH 17 Letters GEORGEBERNARDSHAW

