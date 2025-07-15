Is 99 Nights in the Forest Based on a True Story?

When you first load up 99 Nights in the Forest on Roblox, you’ll see a message saying the game is based on a true story. This got many players curious about what real events inspired this spooky survival game. Let me break down what’s actually behind this claim.

The Short Answer

99 Nights in the Forest is not based on one single true story. Instead, the developers mixed together two different stories – one real and one fictional – to create their game. The “true story” claim is more of a marketing hook than a fact.

The Real Story That Inspired the Game

The real story comes from May 2023 in Colombia. A small plane called a Cessna 206 crashed in the Amazon rainforest. Seven people were on board, but only four children survived the crash. These kids were just 11 months, 4 years, 9 years, and 13 years old.

The children’s mother survived the crash for a few days and managed to teach them some survival skills before she died. The older kids, especially the 13-year-old and 9-year-old, took care of the younger ones.

After 40 days, rescue teams finally found all four children. They were very thin and weak, but they didn’t have any serious injuries. This amazing survival story made headlines around the world. Netflix even made a documentary about it called “The Lost Children.“

The Fictional Story That Also Inspired the Game

The other story that influenced 99 Nights in the Forest is from a video game called “The Forest.” In this game, a father and son crash on an island after their plane goes down. The son gets kidnapped by a strange man, and the father has to survive while looking for him.

The island is full of scary creatures and mutated humans. During the day, you build shelters and gather supplies. At night, you have to defend yourself from monsters. This day-night survival cycle is exactly what you do in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How These Stories Show Up in the Game

When you play 99 Nights in the Forest, you’ll notice several things that connect to these stories. The game mentions four missing children, which matches the real Colombian story. You can also find plane crash sites scattered around the map, representing the crashed Cessna.

The game gives you the job of finding these four missing children while surviving in the forest. This combines the real story of survival with the fictional horror elements from “The Forest” video game.

What About the Scary Deer?

The creepy deer that hunts players at night doesn’t come from either story. The developers added this creature based on folklore about something called a wendigo. A wendigo is supposed to be a monster that looks like a deer standing on two legs.

Why the Developers Made This Claim?

Saying a horror game is “based on a true story” makes it sound scarier and more interesting. It’s a common trick that movies and games use to get people’s attention. The developers took a real survival story and mixed it with horror game elements to create something new.

The real story of those four children surviving in the Amazon is incredible enough on its own. Adding monsters and supernatural elements makes it work better as a horror game.