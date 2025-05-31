Is Apple Working on New Solid-State Haptic Buttons for iPhones, iPads and Watch

Apple is working on adding solid-state buttons with haptic feedback for iPhone.

They are also planning to add these buttons to the iPad and Apple Watch, apart from the iPhone.

These haptic buttons might also be customisable for different functionalities.

We all know that adding the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series wasn’t the smartest move. It didn’t really work out the way Apple hoped. However, the Cupertino Giant might be considering a better option. They want to replace the traditional buttons with haptic ones for the entire product lineup, including iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Let’s just hope this one lands well.

According to a recent post on Weibo, Apple might be going all in on removing physical buttons (volume and power). Instead, you will get solid-state haptic buttons.

They were actually planning to launch this with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but decided against it later. However, they didn’t completely drop the idea. Turns out, they’re still working on it behind the scenes. And not only for iPhones but also for iPad and Apple Watch.

Why Apple Dropped the Haptic Buttons Before?

Apple didn’t drop the solid-state button idea because of high production costs or anything like that. The real issue was mistouches. The buttons weren’t always accurate when pressed.

Since the haptic buttons are built right into the frame, they might not give that classic click-back feel. Providing the feel of that real click was a major concern.

Also Read:

Apple’s now working on improving the experience to make it feel more like traditional mechanical buttons before actually bringing them to users. More like that haptic home button we saw first on the iPhone 7 model.

These Haptic Buttons Might Be Better

Solid-state haptic buttons don’t physically move, which means they reduce mechanical wear over time as there are no moving parts. So no chances of them getting loose or damaged easily.

What makes them even more exciting is how customizable they can be. You can have different functions based on how you press them. A light press for one action, a firm press for another, or even short vs. long presses for volume control. Think about how the Camera Control button works.

So yeah, if Apple pulls this off right, it could be way more versatile and futuristic than those old-school buttons. Maybe they will implement this technology in the iPhone 18 Lineup, which will be coming next year. Stay tuned for more updates like this on our website.