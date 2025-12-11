Is Australia Banning Roblox?

Australia’s world-first social media ban for children under 16 came into effect on December 10, 2025, blocking millions of teens from accessing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. However, one major platform is notably absent from the ban list: Roblox. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Australia is banning Roblox and why the gaming platform has avoided restrictions for now.

Is Roblox Banned in Australia?

No, Roblox is not currently banned in Australia. The platform was deliberately excluded from the list of apps that must enforce the under-16 social media ban. This means Australian kids and teens can still create accounts, play games, and use Roblox’s social features without restrictions. However, the Australian government has made it clear that the ban list is dynamic and can be updated at any time. If large numbers of teens migrate to Roblox after being kicked off other platforms, the government could add Roblox to the restricted list.

Why Isn’t Roblox Included in the ban?

Roblox avoided the ban because it’s classified as a gaming platform rather than a social media platform. The Australian eSafety Commissioner evaluated whether Roblox’s primary purpose is social interaction or gameplay, and determined that gaming is the main draw. Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety Commissioner, explained the reasoning: “If the online gameplay is the significant or sole purpose, if that were taken away, would the kids still use that messaging functionality to chat? Probably not.“

Roblox’s New Age Verification Features

Even though Roblox isn’t subject to the ban, the platform is rolling out significant age verification features in Australia first. Starting in early December 2025, all Australian users must complete an age check through facial age estimation technology provided by Persona or by submitting government ID. Once verified, users are assigned to one of six age groups: under 9, 9-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-20, or 21+. Users can only chat with others in their own age group or similar groups, meaning teens can’t message adults they don’t know.

The age verification requirement became mandatory in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands in the first week of December, with a global rollout planned for early 2026. Users who don’t complete age verification can still play Roblox games but won’t have access to chat features.

Could Roblox be Added to the Ban Later?

Yes, absolutely. The Australian government has explicitly stated that the ban list is dynamic and can be updated as needed. If officials observe large-scale migration of teens to Roblox after being blocked from other platforms, they could add Roblox to the restricted list.

The eSafety Commissioner has already flagged that platforms like Lemon8 could be added if kids flee there after the ban. The same logic applies to Roblox; if it becomes a primary destination for teens avoiding social media restrictions, regulators could reconsider its classification.