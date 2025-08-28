Is Blackbeard the Son of Rocks D. Xebec? Explained

Summary:

Is Blackbeard Rocks D. Xebec’s son? Chapter 1154 confirms Teach’s connection to Xebec, tying him directly to the most dangerous pirate of the old era.

Chapter 1154 confirms Teach’s connection to Xebec, tying him directly to the most dangerous pirate of the old era. Is Blackbeard really just carrying Xebec’s will? Some fans suspect Teach may be more than a son, possibly a vessel for Xebec’s soul itself.

Some fans suspect Teach may be more than a son, possibly a vessel for Xebec’s soul itself. What does this reveal about Blackbeard’s true origin? The connection to Xebec explains Teach’s unusual nature, his rapid rise in power, and why he may be the most dangerous enemy Luffy will ever face.

For decades, One Piece fans debated on Marshall D. Teach’s origins. Blackbeard had always been an outcast in the pirate world. His abnormal body, ability to wield two Devil Fruits, and overwhelming ambition all hinted at a darker legacy. Following One Piece Chapter 1154 and its continuation in Chapter 1158, the biggest question has finally been addressed: Is Blackbeard the son of Rocks D. Xebec?

Now let’s break down what Oda revealed in the manga and why this changes everything we thought we knew about Blackbeard, Xebec, and the future of One Piece.

Is Blackbeard Really Rocks D. Xebec’s Son?

Blackbeard | Credits: Toei Animation

Yes! Everything revealed so far confirms that Blackbeard is indeed Rocks D. Xebec’s son. However, the reveal came in a surprisingly straightforward way.

One Piece Chapter 1154 introduced Rocks D. Xebec in a flashback scene of the Elbaf arc for the first time. With his introduction, Oda delivered one of the biggest reveals in a surprisingly blunt way. Just below the introduction title of Rocks D. Xebec, it was mentioned that he is the father of Blackbeard, aka Marshall D. Teach.

One Piece Chapter 1154 revealing Blackbeard as Rocks’ son | Credits Eiichiro Oda & Colored by @Greiish on X

Fans had long speculated about this. Blackbeard’s ship is named the Saber of Xebec; he laughs with a distinctive ‘Xehaha,’ and his ambitions mirror Xebec’s obsession with ruling the world. But seeing it stated outright gave weight to one of the most popular theories in One Piece history.

If true, that would make Blackbeard’s real name Rocks D. Teach rather than Marshall D. Teach. But more significantly, it ties him directly to the most dangerous pirate of the previous era, the very man who fought Roger and Garp at God Valley.

RELATED:

What Does This Mean for Blackbeard’s Story?

Blackbeard as seen in Marine Ford | Credits: Toei Animation

If you’ve followed One Piece closely, you know that this story always explores inherited will. Roger’s son, Ace, carried his father’s burden. Shanks rejected his bloodline ties. Luffy carries the will of Joy Boy. Now, with Blackbeard having been confirmed as Xebec’s son, we see the theme take on a darker edge.

Blackbeard’s grudge against Ace wasn’t a coincidence. It mirrored the clash between their fathers, Roger and Xebec. Blackbeard’s role in Ace’s death now feels like an act of generational revenge.

His betrayal of Whitebeard is even more striking. Whitebeard once served alongside Xebec, yet he later adopted Teach into his ‘family.’ The tragedy is that Xebec’s own son eventually becomes the one to kill Whitebeard and claim his power.

Finally, Blackbeard’s inevitable clash with Luffy carries generational significance. Just as Roger and Garp brought down Xebec, it feels like Luffy, Roger’s spiritual successor, will have to face Xebec’s heir in the final saga.

Is Blackbeard Really Rocks D. Xebec in Disguise?

Rocks and Blackbeard look quite similar | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Here’s where things get tricky. Although Chapter 1154 confirms the father-son connection, not everyone is buying it. It was introduced too casually, in an introduction box in another character’s flashback scene. That is unusual for a central villain like Blackbeard.

And there’s a visual problem too: Teach and Xebec look nearly identical. Oda doesn’t frequently make family members look like carbon copies; Luffy doesn’t resemble Dragon, and Ace didn’t resemble Roger. That’s caused another rumor: Blackbeard might not be Rocks’ son, but Rocks himself.

RELATED:

Remember, Blackbeard’s body has been referred to as “abnormal.” Zoro and Luffy even referred to him as “they.” His Jolly Roger is made up of three skulls, and he is capable of possessing multiple Devil Fruits.

Some fans believe Xebec’s soul was implanted into Teach’s body during the God Valley Incident. If that’s true, Blackbeard might not just carry Xebec’s blood; he may literally be him, or at least a vessel for multiple souls.

Is Blackbeard Carrying on Rocks D. Xebec’s Will?

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Whether you believe Blackbeard is Xebec’s son or his reincarnation, one thing is certain: Oda has brought Rocks D. Xebec back into the spotlight.

Xebec was the only pirate in history who made Roger and Garp allies. He killed a Navy Admiral, claimed Elbaph’s resources, and nearly became King of the World. His ambition was unmatched, and that same hunger now lives on through Blackbeard.

Nearly every move Blackbeard has made so far connects back to Rocks:

Conquering Hachinosu, Xebec’s old base.

Hunting Devil Fruits like Rocks did at God Valley.

Targeting Whitebeard, Kaido’s rival, and even imprisoning Garp.

The further you venture in, the more evident it becomes why Blackbeard’s rise is directly tied to Xebec’s legacy.

Final Thoughts on Blackbeard and Rocks D. Xebec’s Relation

Blackbeard | Credits: Toei Animation

So, is Blackbeard Rocks D. Xebec’s son? Yes, Oda confirmed this in One Piece Chapter 1154. However, the way it was revealed makes it seem there is more to it. Blackbeard might not only be bearing Xebec’s blood but his soul.

Either way, this revelation changes everything about how you think about Blackbeard. His fight with Ace, his betrayal of Whitebeard, and his looming confrontation with Luffy are no longer personal battles; they’re the continuation of a war that began decades ago.

With One Piece now in its final saga, Blackbeard’s connection to Xebec makes him Luffy’s ultimate rival. No longer is it a matter of who is going to be King of Pirates; it’s whether Xebec’s hunger for conquest is going to be finally stopped once and for all.