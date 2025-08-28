Is Gecko Moria a Kozuki From Wano? Explained

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1158 revealed a shocking truth that entirely altered our perception of Gecko Moria. For years, we saw him as a failed rival of Kaido and the oddball Warlord from Thriller Bark. However, now Eiichiro Oda has revealed something much greater. Moria may not only be tied to Wano but could actually be a Kozuki himself. Here’s everything you need to know about Moria’s connection to Wano and the Kozuki Clan.

Why Does Gecko Moria Have a Grave in Wano?

Gecko Moria’s (Kozuki Moria) grave in Wano as seen in One Piece Chapter 1157 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1158 showed Yamato, Kikunojo, and O-Chō visiting a grave bearing a sign saying “Kozuki Moria.” Fans were stunned by this moment because it directly tied Gecko Moria with Wano’s Kozuki clan.

The Chapter 1158 cover story continues from Chapter 1157, where we saw Yamato praying before the same grave. The cover story says, “He fought against Kaido to protect his village, but perished without leaving a body behind.”

We had assumed for decades that Moria had a grudge against Kaido simply for the revenge of his fallen crew. Instead, the truth is more personal: he fought Kaido in Wano’s Ringo province to protect his homeland.

That battle concluded in tragedy, with Moria disappearing and a grave left behind in his honor. The detail puts an entirely different spin on everything we assumed about him.

Is Gecko Moria a Kozuki From Wano?

Gecko Moria fighting Kaido in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

Yes, it is strongly suggested that Gecko Moria is a Kozuki from Wano, with his real name being Kozuki Moria. In Japanese, “Gecko” (月光, moonlight) and “Kozuki” (光月, light of the moon) are mirror reflections of each other. That wordplay alone suggests Moria reshaped his family name after his defeat against Kaido.

Not only that, but fans have observed his weapons and attire echo samurai culture. Before relying on his scissors, Moria even wielded a sword against Kaido in combat, fitting for someone with Wano origins.

His connections may go even further: as a Kozuki, he could be kin to Oden, Momonosuke, and Hiyori, making him more than just a side character.

Why Gecko Moria Matters More Than Ever

If you’re wondering why this matters now, the answer lies in the Poneglyphs. The Kozuki clan has safeguarded the ancient language for centuries. So, if Moria is indeed a Kozuki, he might hold the key knowledge the Cross Guild desperately needs. Crocodile, Mihawk, and Buggy require a Poneglyphs reader, and Moria may fit into that position.

That means Gecko Moria is no longer just comic relief or the fallen Warlord fans once dismissed. This revelation makes him a future game-changer in One Piece.