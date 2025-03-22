Is GTA 6 Behind the Surprise Return of Game Informer?

Game Informer, a well-known gaming magazine that shut down in August 2024, has suddenly teased a return on March 25, 2025. This has fans thinking it might be linked to Grand Theft Auto 6. Many believe Rockstar Games could be planning to reveal more GTA 6 news through Game Informer when it comes back. Since GTA 6 is one of the most talked-about games, fans are excited and curious about what might be revealed. If true, this would be a big moment for both the game and the magazine.

The Mysterious Game Informer Return Teaser

Game Informer surprised everyone with a mysterious post on social media, showing their “Final Level” farewell message from August 2024, along with the date March 25, 2025. Since the magazine had shut down, this sudden post got people talking.

Game Informer, known as the first media outlet to preview GTAV, featuring many exclusive GTA artworks and screenshots, is teasing a comeback on March 25th after shutting down last year 👀 pic.twitter.com/bqrxBgBWzv — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 21, 2025

To make things more interesting, former staff members like Brian Shea and Wesley LeBlanc also hinted that something big is coming. After being silent for over seven months, these posts have fans thinking something major is in the works. If the rumors are right, here’s what could happen:

A second official GTA 6 trailer showing more gameplay.

The exact release date for GTA 6.

New screenshots or artwork from the game.

Details about the game’s world and main characters.

Some people even think March 25 might be just the start, with an even bigger reveal coming on April 1, which lines up with the start of the new fiscal year. This could also include news about Sony possibly teaming up with Rockstar to help promote GTA 6.

Why Fans Think This Surprise Return Means GTA 6 News

There are a few strong reasons why people believe this Game Informer teaser is linked to Grand Theft Auto 6:

Game Informer’s History with Rockstar

Game Informer was the first media outlet to preview Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. They got exclusive screenshots, concept art, and early details about GTA Online before anyone else. Because of this, many fans believe Rockstar could be teaming up with them again for GTA 6 news.

Perfect Timing for Marketing

Rockstar has already said GTA 6 is coming in Fall 2025. The teaser date, March 25th, 2025, is right before Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company) is expected to boost marketing spending in April. This lines up with when Rockstar might start promoting GTA 6 in a big way.

Secretive Approach by Rockstar

Rockstar had to deal with leaks during their first GTA 6 trailer reveal. To avoid this again, they might be planning a surprise reveal with a publication people thought was shut down. This unexpected move could help them keep control over how and when new GTA 6 info is shared.

Even if Game Informer’s comeback isn’t about GTA 6, it shows how gaming magazines can still play a big role in building hype for major games. In a time where most news is shared online, using a well-known magazine adds a special touch and surprise. For now, fans have to wait until March 25 to find out what’s really going on, but it’s clear that many gamers will be paying close attention.