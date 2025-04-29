Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Fans are really counting down the days until they can experience Rockstar’s next blockbuster chapter. For Nintendo players awaiting the second edition of Switch, the burning question remains: Is GTA 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2? The answer might surprise you.

Is GTA 6 Coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

We’ve got some disappointing news for you. Unfortunately, the short answer is no, at least not at launch. Rockstar has officially confirmed that GTA 6 will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it releases in 2025. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been left out of these plans, and there’s no indication that this will change anytime soon.

GTA 6 could come to Switch 2—but nothing’s confirmed. Rockstar and Nintendo might make it happen, but there are reasons it may never land on the new console. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/FLkohzaor2 — Eassiy (@eassiyofficial) April 21, 2025

This might seem strange given that the Switch 2 and GTA 6 are both launching in the same year. But there are several good reasons why Rockstar is skipping Nintendo’s new console. So why won’t GTA 6 be on Switch 2?

Hardware Limitations

The most likely reason GTA 6 won’t appear on Switch 2 is simple. It’s the hardware limitations. While the Switch 2 is a big upgrade from the original Switch, it still doesn’t match the processing power of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

According to industry analysts, the Switch 2’s specs are closer to a PS4 than a PS5. This means it would struggle to run a game as technically advanced as GTA 6. Remember that Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 won’t even be available on previous-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, a clear sign that the game needs serious hardware to run properly.

Historical Patterns

Another clue is Rockstar’s history with Nintendo platforms. Mainline GTA games have almost never appeared on Nintendo consoles. The only exceptions have been:

The remastered GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas).

GTA Chinatown Wars for Nintendo DS.

These were either older games or specifically designed for handheld play. A brand new GTA title has never launched on a Nintendo system.

Could GTA 6 Come to Switch 2 Later?

While things aren’t looking good for GTA 6 coming to the Switch 2 at launch, there’s still a small chance it could happen later on. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said they “fully expect to support the Switch 2” and mentioned that Nintendo platforms are now meant for all types of players, not just younger ones. This could open the door for more mature games like GTA to appear on Nintendo systems. However, Zelnick didn’t mention GTA 6 specifically.

There’s also the chance of a dedicated version made just for the Switch 2, similar to Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. These games are getting special versions built to run on Nintendo’s hardware. If GTA 6 ever makes it to the Switch 2, it would need the same kind of effort. But right now, Rockstar is focused on finishing the PS5 and Xbox versions. They haven’t even announced a PC version yet.

As much as we’d like to see GTA 6 on Nintendo’s new handheld, it’s probably not going to happen anytime soon. The Switch 2 just isn’t powerful enough to run the kind of game Rockstar is making with GTA 6. That being said, the gaming industry is full of surprises. If the Switch 2 becomes a huge success and its user base is too big to ignore, Rockstar might reconsider its position. Let’s see in the future!