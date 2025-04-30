Is GTA 6 Coming to PS4? Why Rockstar’s Next GTA Won’t Support Last-Gen Consoles

From the GTA 6 first trailer, we can see all the stunning visuals of Vice City and incredibly detailed character models. It’s clear this will be the most ambitious GTA title yet. However, if you’re one of the millions still gaming on PlayStation 4, you’re probably wondering: “Is GTA 6 coming to PS4?” Let’s see the answer!

Is GTA 6 Coming to PS4?

Rockstar Games has only confirmed PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for the game’s fall 2025 release. So, unfortunately, no, GTA 6 will not be coming to PlayStation 4. I’ll explain why your PS4 might not be able to handle GTA 6. It’s actually not surprising, given how amazing the graphics look in that first trailer.

GTA 6 officially launches this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/2Q2H2misFw — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 1, 2025

When you look at the first GTA 6 trailer, it’s clear that the game’s incredible graphics and detailed open world will demand serious processing power. The PS4, released back in November 2013 (around the same time as GTA 5), simply doesn’t have the power to run such an advanced game. Even GTA 5 Online now struggles on PS4, with players experiencing:

Missing chat features that had to be removed to keep the game running smoothly.

Frequent frame rate drops during busy moments.

Longer loading times compared to newer consoles.

Performance Concerns Even on Current-Gen Hardware

Interestingly, there are concerns about how well GTA 6 will perform even on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Mike York, a former Rockstar animator, has suggested that the game might run at 30 FPS rather than 60 FPS on current-gen consoles. “I don’t know if they’ll be able to pull off 60 FPS,” York stated. He stated that Rockstar usually focuses on keeping gameplay smooth at 30 FPS rather than pushing for higher frame rates that could affect the experience.

What About the PS5 Pro?

With the PS5 Pro now available, GTA 6 might run better on it. Thanks to the upgraded hardware, the game could have improved graphics and smoother frame rates. So, if you’re thinking about getting a new console and you have the budget for it, the PS5 Pro might be the best way to enjoy the GTA 6 experience.

Should You Upgrade Your PlayStation for GTA 6?

If you’re still gaming on a PS4 and GTA 6 is a must-play for you, you’ll need to factor in a console upgrade before fall 2025. Consider your options:

Xbox Series S would be the most affordable option, but with visual compromises.

The standard PS5 should run the game well, likely at 30 FPS with high-quality visuals.

The PS5 Pro might offer enhanced performance and visual options.

Xbox Series X would be comparable to the standard PS5.

This news might be disappointing for PS4 players, but it makes sense that Rockstar is focusing on newer consoles. GTA 6 is a huge game with detailed graphics, and older systems just can’t run it well. We are not even sure if it can be run on the new Nintendo Switch 2. Since the game is coming out in fall 2025, there’s still time to save up for a new console if you want to play it. And maybe by then, we’ll also hear something about a PC version for those who like gaming on a computer.