Is GTA 6 Getting Delayed Again? Insider Shares Concerning Updates

Have you been counting down the days to GTA 6’s November 2026 release, just like us? We are going to warn you that you might want to prepare yourself for some bad news. There is a possibility that GTA 6 will get another delay. Industry insider Jason Schreier just shared some concerning updates about the game’s development, and it’s not looking that good for that November 19th launch date.

What Did Jason Schreier Say About GTA 6?

During the latest Button Mash podcast, the big questions about the year section come up, and Schreier shared what he has been hearing from inside Rockstar Games. The Bloomberg journalist is known for getting the scoop on the game’s development news, and he’s been right about GTA 6 delays before.

According to Schreier, GTA 6 content is still not complete. That means the team at Rockstar is still working on finishing up levels and missions. To quote him:

“This is a big complicated game. The last I’ve heard, it was still not content complete. They’re still finishing things up, finalizing levels, missions, seeing what’s going to make it into the game. They’re still making stuff and will hopefully be done with that soon. So it’s really hard to say right now, and I don’t think anyone at Rockstar can tell you with 100% certainty that they will make it out in November. But I think this (November 2026 release) feels a little bit more real than Fall 2025 did.”

They’re also deciding what features will actually make it into the final game. This is a pretty big deal because content completion usually happens before the bug-fixing phase starts.

Will GTA 6 Hit Its November 2026 Release Date?

Schreier said no one at Rockstar can tell you with 100% certainty that GTA 6 will come out in November. However, he did mention that this November date feels more real than the previous Fall 2025 or May 2026 targets.

The good news is that Rockstar has some breathing room. Take-Two’s fiscal year doesn’t end until March 31st, 2027, which gives them some flexibility if the game needs a slight delay. But let’s be honest, another delay would be extremely heartbreaking for fans who have been waiting for years.

As soon as the year began a week ago, social media was filled with posts celebrating that 2026 was finally the year GTA 6 would launch. Because of that, any further pushback would likely lead to frustration and disappointment across the community, especially after expectations have been set so high.

Why Is Rockstar Taking So Long?

As we all know, and Schreier confirmed, Rockstar can’t settle for anything less than perfection with GTA 6. The stakes are incredibly high for this game. It’s expected to be one of the biggest releases in gaming history, and Take-Two’s stock value is riding on its success. The company would rather delay the game than release it in a bad state.

However, one interesting detail Schreier mentioned is that PlayStation is the main platform for GTA 6. Sony is apparently planning its entire lineup around this game’s release. This could mean we might see a GTA 6 and PS5 bundle down the line, though nothing’s confirmed yet.

So the big question is still the same: Will Rockstar stick to November 2026, or will we see the GTA 6 delay happen again? With development still ongoing and expectations higher than ever, all eyes are on Rockstar’s next move. Until an official announcement is made, fans are left waiting and watching, hoping this really is the year GTA 6 finally arrives.