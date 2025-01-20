Is Jinshi Really an Eunuch in The Apothecary Diaries?

You might know Jinshi as the fatally handsome deutragonist in The Apothecary Diaries. He is soft-spoken, calm, and dutiful. The women and men in the Inner Palace, often fawn over him due to his unparalleled beauty. However, Maomao looks at him as nothing other than the means to an end. Jinshi was introduced as an eunuch in the Apothecary Diaries, but some of his actions have made fans question: Is Jinshi really a eunuch? What is his real identity?

Who is Jinshi in The Apothecary Diaries?

Jinshi is actually the eldest son of the current Emperor and Ah-Duo. That means he is a potential successor to the throne. However, he was switched at birth by his own mother.

Jinshi in The Apothecary Diaries | Credits: TOHO, animation, OLM

Jinshi’s delivery coincided with the delivery of his uncle, the Imperial Brother. He was thus deemed low-priority, and Ah-Duo never received proper medical care. She was left robbed of her womb and in a near-death situation. Still, she wanted to give her son the best chance at survival and thus switched Jinshi with the Imperial Brother.

Thus, Jinshi was raised as the younger brother of his biological father, the Emperor.

Is Jinshi Really an Eunuch?

Jinshi in The Apothecary Diaries | Credits: TOHO, animation, OLM

No, Jinshi is not really an eunuch in The Apothecary Diaries; he is just pretending to be one. He did not have the procedure required to be a eunuch done and simply drank hormone suppressors to avoid any suspicion. Gaoshun has warned him that continuous usage of the suppressors would not be good for his manhood.

The current emperor in the story wanted Jinshi to be the Crown Prince, but Jinshi did not like the idea. Thus, he made a grand scheme to get out of it. He made a bet with the Emperor that if he won in Go, he would take the role of an eunuch. But if he lost, then he would be the Crown Prince.

Jinshi won and thus took the role that you see him in. In fact, he is not the 24-year-old eunuch that he pretends to be and is, in fact, 19 years old. His actual office is in the outer official court of the Emperor and not the inner court.

When Will Maomao Find out Jinshi’s Real Identity?

Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries | Credits: TOHO, animation, OLM

Maomao discovers that Jinshi is not an eunuch in chapter 63 of The Apothecary Diaries manga. In the chapter, Jinshi and Maomao are stuck in a cave with a hole in the ceiling which is their only way to escape. Maomao is forced to climb on Jinshi’s shoulder to reach the top but she loses balance and falls right on top of him.

As a result, her hand falls on the ‘you know what’ of Jinshi. Maomao quickly realizes that it’s something that is not supposed to be present if Jinshi really is an eunuch. She tries to act like she never felt Jinshi’s tool, but the damage is done. The scene might be animated sometime during season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries.

