Is John Wick Dead? 6 Reasons Why We Think He’s Not

The end of John Wick: Chapter 4 left fans around the globe mourning what appeared to be the final chapter in Baba Yaga’s story. After four action-packed films, John Wick appeared to meet his end following a vicious duel with Caine, dying on the steps of the Sacré-Cœur, and then seemingly buried with his late wife. But with John Wick: Chapter 5 now officially greenlit, and Keanu Reeves set to reprise his role, the question has to be asked: Is John Wick really dead?

Looking at interviews, subtle hints from the movie, and off-screen remarks, the answer appears to be: probably not. Here’s why we think John Wick is alive, and what that might mean for the sequel.

1. John Wick 5 Is Officially Happening

Let’s start with the most obvious one: John Wick 5 is confirmed. Keanu Reeves is back, and so is director Chad Stahelski. That alone places a huge question mark over Wick’s demise at the end of Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4 | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

Hollywood doesn’t bring back a character who’s been killed off without a reason, and obviously, Lionsgate has a trick up its sleeve. It’s not a spin-off or a prequel; it’s a sequel, and that more or less says it all in that John Wick didn’t die at the end of the last film.

2. Director Chad Stahelski Hinted at John Wick Being Alive

In one of the interviews after Chapter 4’s release, Stahelski confirmed the fact that the original ending had John surviving. They had indeed filmed a cut that confirmed that he survived, but eventually left his fate more ambiguous.

One of the most perceptive statements was when he described the final scene with Wick’s dog at the grave:

“Yes, that is a very deliberate shot with the dog. That’s meant, in my little mind, to [frick] with you a little bit, because ambiguity, like is he still or not? Because again, the whole thing is a myth. It’s a campfire story, all four movies. So, in my mind, John Wick, is he real? Is he not real? It’s a story about fate and consequence. So, either way, John Wick died at the end of that movie. Now, is John still alive? Maybe, but the persona of the assassin has had to pass away so that John can move forward.” – in an interview with Actionewz.

That single quote implies Wick’s survival was never at stake, they simply wanted to keep the audience guessing.

3. The Grave Scene Doesn’t Feel Right

If you look at the final graveyard scene closely, something’s wrong. The grass over John’s grave is long, not newly mowed, and the ground is not muddy. That’s an odd touch. And then there’s the dog, who looks off in the distance, on the alert, as if he sees someone he knows.

John Wick and Helen Wick’s Grave | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

Could the grave be just for show? A method for John to go missing and to finally leave the chaos behind? The visual hints provide that possibility. So the speculation has it that the grave is just a mirage to keep John’s status as dead.

And there is another quote from the director:

We had a different ending, [The theatrical ending] was the ending Keanu and I wanted, but we shot a different ending. We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie. So it was very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending.

4. The Duel With Caine Seems Planned

John’s apparent death comes soon after having been shot at in a duel with Caine, but there’s a catch. After the duel is over and John gets his revenge, he reminds Caine, “You owe me.” And then he dies, or does he? That line holds weight.

If you notice, Caine shoots John in nearly the same spot where John once shot a doctor (left shoulder) in Chapter 3, a deliberate non-lethal shot meant to injure but not necessarily kill. It may not be an accident. In fact, comparisons show that the wounds are nearly identical.. Additionally, John shoots Caine in the stomach, and then in the final round, Caine shoots back at John near the same spot. But Caine is still standing, so how can John die? Maybe Wick hinted at Caine where to shoot next?

We think the duel was staged. Caine might have intentionally shot John in a non-lethal spot so that he could pretend to have died and disappear later. A tacit agreement between two men who understand each other.

All the non-lethal shots where Caine, John, and the doctor were shot at | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

5. The High Table Storyline Ended, But Wick’s Story Continues

Stahelski has explained that John Wick 5 will not continue the High Table saga. That arc is closed. In his own words:

“The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up. So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It’s not a continuation of the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, ‘Holy fuck… I gotta see that.” – In an interview with Empire.

John Wick as seen in John Wick: Chapter 2 | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

If his struggle against the High Table is completed, then the next installment needs a new path. A world that believes John Wick is dead offers the perfect setup for a hidden hitman to rise from the shadows.

6. From a Storytelling Perspective, It Just Works

John Wick’s entire journey has been about loss, revenge, and trying to find peace. Chapter 4 was a dark but fitting end, but death is not the only way to end a story.

John Wick after the final duel | Credits: Lionsgate / Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Productions

Faking his death would give John a clean break from the violent world he’s been trapped in. It fits his character arc perfectly. No more contracts, no more bounties, just a man who finally gets to choose his own path. Not through death, but by reclaiming his freedom.

So, How Does John Escape?

Winston, the manager of The Continental, always had a complicated relationship with John. When the Continental was destroyed and the High Table betrayed him, Winston wanted redemption.

His act of redemption could have been helping John fake his death. He even visits John’s grave alongside Wick’s dog after the duel. But notice his expression: calm, almost smug. It looks more like a farewell to someone going off the grid than someone who’s truly gone.

Caine may have helped him, too, seeing how close they once were – friends, almost brothers.

So what about the High Table? Well, their business has concluded. The duel is over, and they are repaid in full. What happens afterwards is none of their business. Maybe they want John to survive, seeing he is a high-value asset and a master assassin like no other.

What’s Next?

While Lionsgate hasn’t announced the release date for John Wick 5, fans can expect it to hit the big screens in 2026, with the return of Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, as the saga is most definitely not finished.

Whether John resurfaces in a new country, gets a new name, or is fighting a completely new threat, one thing is certain: the Baba Yaga isn’t finished yet. Because you don’t kill the boogeyman. You just let him rest… until he decides to come back.

