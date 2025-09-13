Is This Peaky Blinders Actor Playing Voldemort in the Upcoming Harry Potter Show

Summary:

The actor for Voldemort in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot series hasn’t been announced yet.

This has prompted many fans to cast their own Voldemort.

Numerous fancasts have turned to Cillian Murphy as Voldemort but is there any truth to it?

Production for the Harry Potter reboot TV series is underway, with the series cast already announced. However, various characters seem to be missing from this cast list, the most notable one being He Who Must Not Be Named. Amid the speculation, Harry Potter fans have started fancasting Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy as Voldemort. However, Murphy has already addressed whether he’ll be playing the Dark Lord in HBO’s Harry Potter series. Here’s what he had to say.

Is Cillian Murphy Playing Voldemort in HBO’s Harry Potter Series

Cillian Murphy was asked if he's playing Voldemort in the new #HarryPotter series



"No"



"Good luck to whoever is following Ralph Fiennes … absolute acting legend"



(via Happy Sad Confused) pic.twitter.com/CL7pTYf9Bw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 11, 2025

No, Cillian Murphy will not be playing Voldemort in the new Harry Potter series. Murphy cleared the Voldermort rumors in the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, stating, “I’m not online, so I don’t really know any of that stuff, but I think it’s very flattering if people fancast you, but no, I haven’t heard of any of them.

The Oppenheimer star admitted it would be nearly impossible to top Ralph Fiennes’ iconic performance, stating, “It’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever’s gonna fill those shoes.” Murphy also jokingly added that he’s “very attached” to his nose, joking about the Dark Lord having an almost non-existent nose.

What does Ralph Fiennes Think of Cillian Murphy’s Voldemort Casting

Ralph Fiennes approves of Murphy playing Voldemort. When asked for his opinion in an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the actor stated “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.”

Ralph Fiennes played Voldemort in five of the Harry Potter movies, starting with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His chilling debut in the movie is one of the most haunting moments in the entire Harry Potter saga. Peter Pettigrew uses Voldemort’s wand to kill Cedric Diggory after which the Dark Lord makes his menacing entrance.