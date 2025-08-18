Is Rocket League Moving to Fortnite? What You Need to Know

You might have heard some talk lately about Rocket League potentially moving to Fortnite. If you’re a Rocket League player, this probably sounds pretty wild. Let’s break down what’s actually happening with these rumors and what it could mean for your favorite car soccer game.

Will Rocket League Move to Fortnite? Rumors Explained

The whole thing started when data miners found some interesting stuff hidden in Fortnite’s game files. These leaks revealed a new game mode codenamed “RL” sitting right next to Rocket Racing. That’s already pretty suspicious since RL is obviously short for Rocket League.

It gets more interesting. They also found mentions of “Dealership Hats,” which sounds a lot like the car customization system you already know and love in Rocket League. Additionally, there’s a mention of Octane items set as the default for this mystery mode. If you play Rocket League, you know Octane is one of the most popular car bodies in the game.

Plus, you must know that your cosmetics already work between both games. You can share items between Rocket League and Fortnite through cross-game progression. But none of this is confirmed by Epic Games yet. It’s all just leaked code and insider whispers at this point.

Epic’s Track Record of Buying Game Studios

If you look at what Epic has done recently, this rumor starts making even more sense. They’ve already absorbed several studios and their games:

Psyonix – Epic bought them in 2019 and has been slowly changing the game ever since. Rocket League went free-to-play and started using Epic accounts.

– Epic bought them in 2019 and has been slowly changing the game ever since. Rocket League went free-to-play and started using Epic accounts. Harmonix – These are the people behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Epic brought them in to create Fortnite Festival, which is basically a music game inside Fortnite.

– These are the people behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Epic brought them in to create Fortnite Festival, which is basically a music game inside Fortnite. Mediatonic – Fall Guys got integrated into Fortnite’s Creative mode after Epic acquired the studio.

You can see the pattern here. Epic has been pretty clear about wanting to turn Fortnite into a gaming platform where multiple games live together, something like Roblox.

Right now, we’re all just waiting to see what Epic announces officially. The leaked code definitely suggests they’re working on something Rocket League-related for Fortnite, but we don’t know if it’s a full port, some new crossover content, or something else entirely.

Keep playing Rocket League and Fortnite like normal for now. If anything major changes, Epic will definitely make a big announcement about it. They know this would be huge news for millions of players. What do you think? Would you be excited to see Rocket League fully integrated into Fortnite?