Is the .Gamingroot File a Virus? Here’s the Truth

The .GamingRoot file is a safe and secure system file created by Microsoft’s Xbox app. It is not a thread or a virus.

There’s no need to delete .GamingRoot file. It is needed by the Xbox app to install and play games.

The .GamingRoot file is designed to help the Xbox app identify suitable drives for game installations.

.GamingRoot is a hidden system file created by Microsoft’s Xbox and Game Bar apps on Windows 10 or 11. You can see this file by enabling the Show hidden items option under the View tab in your primary storage drive or where you have chosen to install your Xbox game app.

What .GamingRoot File Is Used for?



The Xbox Games app, preinstalled on Windows, automatically creates the Xbox Games folder and saves the .GamingRoot file on your primary storage drive and any additional drives where games are installed. The .GamingRoot file helps the Xbox app to identify the drives where it will install the games.

These files are very small, typically less than a kilobyte in size. If you use Xbox Game Pass, you may notice more than one .GamingRoot files on your system. This is normal.

Should You Delete This File?

No. There is no need to delete this file. You may delete it if you are not a gamer and have nothing to do with the Xbox app. Note that you will need admin permissions or rights to delete the file. The file is hidden and takes up almost no space so it doesn’t make any sense to delete it anyway.

If you do delete it, you won’t be able to play games until you restore the file. To do so, simply relaunch the Xbox app which will recreate the file automatically. If relaunching the app doesn’t resolve the issue, you have two options;

Restore the deleted file from Recycle Bin. Right-click the file inside the Bin and select Restore option. Reinstall the Xbox app on your Windows PC.

Note that a virus may be hiding by the same name as .GamingRoot file so it is better to scan with an antivirus or a Malware-removing tool.

How to Check for Drives You’ve Configured to Install Games