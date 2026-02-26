Fortnite has done a lot of collabs, and everyone knows it. The latest collaborations in the game were South Park, Power Rangers, Solo Leveling, Honkai Star Rail, you name it. But this next one might actually break the internet. Leakers are saying that Tung Tung Tung Sahur, the viral brainrot meme taking over TikTok and YouTube, could be heading to Fortnite as a full skin bundle. But is Tung Tung Tung Sahur really coming to Fortnite? Let’s check out the answer.

What Is Tung Tung Tung Sahur?

If you haven’t seen this meme yet, here’s the quick rundown. Tung Tung Tung Sahur is an Indonesian-origin character created by a TikToker named noxaasht. The character is basically a tall, wooden, barefoot cartoon figure who runs around banging a baseball bat and shouting “Tung Tung Tung Sahur” to wake people up for sahur — the pre-dawn meal eaten during Ramadan.

It started as a Ramadan-themed song and mascot. Then the internet got hold of it. The character got remixed into chaotic, fast-paced edits and rhythm game mods, and it blew up worldwide in 2025. Most people now know it as part of the “Italian brainrot” meme wave. It is loud, random, and weirdly addictive.

The rumor kicked off when Fortnite dataminer Blortzen posted that a Tung Tung Tung Sahur skin is reportedly in development. That alone got people talking, but things got more serious when two of the most trusted names in Fortnite, HYPEX and ShiinaBR, picked up the story.

According to the leaked info, Epic Games is looking at a full skin bundle, not just a single cosmetic. That means you could potentially get themed items like a back bling or a pickaxe inspired by the character’s signature baseball bat.

When Could Tung Tung Tung Sahur Come to Fortnite?

No official release date has been confirmed. But leakers and fans have a few guesses based on the context. At first, they thought it would be during Lantern Fest 2026 since this meme has Ramadan roots. However, the Lantern Fest is almost over in the game. So the most probable time will be during the Chapter 7 Season 2 launch.

How Has the Fortnite Community Reacted?

This one is genuinely split. Some players are fully on board, treating it like the next step after Fortnite added Skibidi Toilet content and leaned into brainrot with popular Creative maps like “Steal the Brainrot,” which pulls up to 1 million players on peak days.

Others are not happy. Some fans worry that this sets a precedent for Epic to keep adding AI meme content as paid cosmetics. A few players have joked that it could be the first skin to get negative reviews on day one. It’s the usual Fortnite collab debate, but louder this time.

If you’re a fan of the meme, this could genuinely be one of the most fun skins Fortnite has put out in a while. However, until you see an official post from Epic Games, treat this as a very credible rumor, not a confirmed collab.

Keep an eye out over the next few weeks, especially as Chapter 7 Season 2 gets closer. If this is real, you won’t miss it.