Is Turbo Granny evil in Dandadan? Explained

Dandadan has no shortage of evil spirits called the yokai. These paranormal entities are hostile towards humans and tend to steal their life force so that they can return to life. While yokai can be easily classified as evil spirits, the backstory behind their tragic lives is the reason they are so hostile towards living beings. From Acrobatic Silky to Evil Eye, these yokai have lived very tragic lives and their evil is a result of their mistreatment by humans when they were alive.

One such fan-favorite and powerful yokai is Turbo Granny. She is one of the strongest yokai to appear in the series and is the first adversary that Momo and Okarun fought together and defeated. While responsible for cursing and terrorizing the people of Japan, Turbo Granny also wandered around comforting the spirits of girls who have died gruesome deaths. While she might appear to be evil on the surface, there is a lot more to her character than what meets the eye.

Who is Turbo Granny in Dandadan?

Turbo Granny is a yokai who fused with an Earthbound Spirit Crab within a tunnel in Shono City. Anyone who wanders into the tunnel ends up becoming her target, as she relentlessly pursues and attacks them, stealing their reproductive organs. She acts cruel and sadistic towards people and uses extremely vulgar language with Momo and Okarun all the time. When Okarun first entered the tunnel after being dared by Momo, Turbo Granny cursed him, stole his kintama, and gained control over his body.

Turbo Granny takes a lot of pride in her running abilities which is shown when she accepts Momo’s challenge to a game of tag with her and Okarun. However, she manages to trick them by counting irregularly. Despite this, she is defeated and exorcised by Okarun, Momo, and her grandmother Seiko. However, this wasn’t the end for Turbo Granny as she manages to survive and her consciousness gets trapped inside a stuffed doll, with her powers being sealed inside Okarun. This forces her to make a deal with Momo, where she would help Okarun find his kintama in exchange for getting her powers back.

Is Turbo Granny Evil?

While she appears to just be a cold-hearted villain at first, Momo’s grandmother Seiko explains that the reason Turbo Granny fused with the tunnel in Shono City was because a lot of young girls were murdered there by evil men. Granny comforts these spirits that are in pain before they can move on which shows that she is more than just an evil spirit and has a reason that she curses those who enter her territory. She cannot be called blameless either because she has cursed numerous innocent people who most likely entered the tunnel unknowingly.

Just like other yokai in Dandadan, Turbo’s Granny’s actions fall in the moral grey area where they might seem harsh and evil, they come from a place of concern for young girls who suffered terrible fates at the hands of cruel men. Granny even saved Momo from meeting a similar fate with the Serpho aliens. While she might have been introduced as yet another yokai, she’s grown into a beloved supporting character who has helped Momo and Okarun multiple times.