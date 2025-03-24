Is Varesa Worth Pulling in Genshin Impact 5.5?

With Genshin Impact’s Version 5.5 right around the corner, many players are wondering whether the new 5-star Electro catalyst user Varesa is worth their precious primogems. As a plunging attack specialist from Natlan’s Collective of Plenty tribe, Varesa brings a playstyle to the table that’s quite different from most other characters. In this guide, we’ll analyze Varesa’s strengths, and weaknesses, and how she compares to existing characters, and ultimately help you decide if she deserves a spot in your team.

Varesa’s Kit Overview

Before deciding whether to pull for Varesa, it’s important to understand what makes her unique:

Element & Weapon : 5-star Electro Catalyst user

Role: Main DPS focused on plunging attacks

Her kit revolves around performing plunging attacks to gain Nightsoul points, which then allow her to enter the “Fiery Passion” state where her abilities become significantly stronger. She can also use her Elemental Skill for quick mobility and to set up plunging opportunities without stamina cost.

Varesa’s Strengths

Powerful Plunging Attack Specialist : Varesa is shaping up to be the strongest plunging attack DPS in the game, potentially outperforming both Xiao and Gaming in this specific niche. Unlike Xiao who relies heavily on his Elemental Burst for plunging damage, Varesa can naturally perform plunging attacks through her Charged Attack, which launches her into the air.

Self-Sufficient Playstyle : While Xiao and the other characters need Xianyun to enable consistent plunging attacks, Varesa can trigger her plunges through her kit. This means you don't need to pull for Xianyun if you don't already have her, making Varesa more accessible for players who lack specific support.

: While Xiao and the other characters need Xianyun to enable consistent plunging attacks, Varesa can trigger her plunges through her kit. This means you don’t need to pull for Xianyun if you don’t already have her, making Varesa more accessible for players who lack specific support. Unique and Engaging Gameplay: Varesa’s kit introduces a truly distinctive gameplay style that feels fresh and exciting.

Varesa’s kit introduces a truly distinctive gameplay style that feels fresh and exciting. Synergy with Natlan Characters: Varesa synergizes particularly well with other characters from the region like Xilonen, Citlali, and Mavuika. This opens up new team composition possibilities, especially as more Natlan characters are released in future updates.

Varesa’s Weaknesses

1. Competition with Existing Electro DPS

If you already have a well-built Electro DPS like Clorinde, there may not be a pressing need to pull for Varesa from a meta-perspective. While Varesa will likely deal more damage, Clorinde is already more than capable of clearing all current content and offers greater team flexibility.

2. Specialized Artifact Requirements

Varesa performs best with the new Long Night’s Oath artifact set, which means players will need to farm a new domain to maximize her potential. This represents a significant resin investment for players who might already be stretched thin on resources.

Should You Pull for Varesa in Genshin Impact?

Pull for Varesa if:

You enjoy plunging attack gameplay and want a character who excels at this mechanic without needing Xianyun. You lack a strong Electro DPS and want one of the strongest options available. You’re building a Natlan-focused team and want to take advantage of Nightsoul synergies. You value unique and engaging gameplay over pure meta considerations. You already have or plan to pull for Xianyun, as together they form an extremely potent combination.

Skip Varesa if:

You already have a well-built Clorinde or other Electro DPS and don’t need another. You’re saving for upcoming characters like Skirk, who is expected to arrive in a future update. You dislike plunging attack mechanics or find them tedious. You prefer support characters who offer more team flexibility (consider Xianyun instead, who is running alongside Varesa). You have limited resources and need characters who can perform well with minimal investment.

Varesa in Genshin Impact 5.5

Varesa represents an exciting new addition to Genshin Impact’s roster as a powerful Electro plunging attack specialist. While she’s not a must-pull for everyone, she offers impressive damage potential and a unique gameplay experience that many players will enjoy.

If you’re specifically looking for a strong plunging attack DPS or an Electro character with a fresh playstyle, Varesa is certainly worth your primogems. However, if you’re satisfied with your current Electro DPS options or prefer more versatile characters, you might want to save it for future banners.

Remember that Version 5.5 also features Xianyun’s rerun in the first half and Xilonen’s rerun in the second half, both of whom are excellent support characters that might provide more overall account value depending on your existing roster.