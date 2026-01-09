Is Yuta Stronger Than Yuji? JJK Season 3 and Manga Ending Explained

Summary:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is finally here, delivering the ultimate showdown between Yuta and Yuji.

Shibuya proved the gap once existed, but the ending changes everything we thought they knew.

We break down the manga ending and anime feats to finally settle the debate forever.

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, the hype train finally left the station. The premiere saw the two protagonists of the series clashing on the streets of a ruined Shibuya. With Gojo Satoru sealed and Yuji not allowing Sukuna to take over, one question stirs among fans. Is Yuta stronger than Yuji? Let’s break it down clearly with only what the story itself gives us.

Who Is Stronger After the Shibuya Incident?

Now, to understand where these two stand, we have to look at their first real confrontation, shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 1. This takes place right after the Shibuya Incident. At this point in time, the answer was painfully clear to anyone watching.

How Did Their First Fight Go Down?

Yuta vs. Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 1 | Credits: MAPPA

The power gap was immediately apparent when Yuta Okkotsu arrived to execute Yuji. You have to remember that Yuta didn’t just show up; he landed with an impact that took out the side of a road.

His cursed energy presence was so creepy and overwhelming that it sent chills down everyone’s spines, including Choso and Naoya Zenin. Choso even compared Yuta’s presence to Gojo Satoru and warned Yuji that fighting him meant certain death.

As witnessed from the battle that followed, Yuta isn’t just a power-type fighter; he is incredibly fast. When Yuji tried to run, punching a car at Yuta to create distance, Yuta slid around it with terrifying speed.

Yuji utilized his superhuman physical capabilities to dodge a few swipes of Yuta’s katana and even managed to break the blade with a survival knife he found in an SUV. But it wasn’t enough.

Why Did Yuta Win So Easily?

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

Yuji soon realized that Yuta makes up for the lack of natural physical strength by reinforcing his body with an enormous amount of cursed energy, more than even Gojo possesses. The fight ended when Rika, the Queen of Curses, suddenly appeared and completely restrained Yuji. Yuta stabbed Yuji in the heart, “killing” him technically before instantly healing him with Reverse Cursed Technique.

While Yuta admitted he was holding back because he actually didn’t want to kill Yuji, with Yuji also being reluctant due to his guilt over Sukuna’s actions, the outcome was clear. At this stage, Yuta’s arsenal, speed, and Rika made him the clear winner.

Who Is the Strongest at the End of JJK?

Spoiler Alert: The following content contains spoilers up to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271.

Fast forward to the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the talk becomes brutally different. Yuji Itadori is no longer the straightforward close-combat fighter that he was during the early seasons. He has evolved into a sorcerer with the potential to rival the King of Curses himself.

Has Yuji Finally Surpassed Yuta?

Yuji Itadori using Domain Expansion in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

Yuji’s growth has been nothing short of phenomenal. At the end of the series, he awakened Sukuna’s Shrine technique, giving him access to Cleave and Dismantle.

We know that Yuji shares a blood connection with Sukuna, meaning his potential ceiling is arguably the highest in the series. He has also mastered Reverse Cursed Technique with the help of Blood Manipulation and can land Black Flashes with frightening consistency.

Arguments for Yuji taking the crown often rely on his physical stats. He is arguably faster, more durable, and physically stronger than Yuta without reinforcement. Being able to strike the soul is a massive counter to reincarnated sorcerers, and his “grit” allows him to endure punishment that would kill others.

Why Is Yuta Still Considered The Strongest Modern Sorcerer?

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 1 | Credits: MAPPA

However, if you consider every feat shown by them up to the ending, Yuta Okkotsu still holds the winning edge. Yuta has a bag of tricks that is extremely hard to counter. His “Copy” Cursed Technique, fueled by Rika, allows him to use a wide array of abilities.

The biggest factor here is his Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love. Inside this barrier, Yuta can use copied techniques stored in swords infinitely.

Furthermore, Yuta improved his barrier techniques by swapping bodies with Gojo Satoru and thus learning from the very best. While Yuji learned Simple Domain and eventually opened his own Domain, his refinement simply doesn’t match Yuta’s.

Yuta would likely overpower Yuji in a domain clash. Yuji’s Simple Domain requires that he stay relatively still or endure massive strain, like against Sukuna. Against Yuta, as well as a fully manifested Rika, Yuji wouldn’t have the luxury of remaining stationary.

The Verdict: Potential vs. Current Power

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Senjuku Showdown Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

So, is Yuta stronger than Yuji? If we are talking about who wins a fight to the death at the absolute end of the manga, the win goes to Yuta Okkotsu, likely with great difficulty.

Yuta has the better arsenal, has superior Domain refinement, the “infinite” support of Rika, and higher Cursed Energy reserves. He is the acting head of the Gojo clan for a reason.

And taking Rika out of the conversation to compare the two is meaningless. It’s like talking about Gojo without the Six Eyes, Yuji without Kenjaku’s involvement, or Megumi without Mahoraga.

However, Yuji Itadori has a higher ceiling. The narrative confirms that Yuji has the same potential as Sukuna. If Yuji lives into adulthood and continues to refine his Shrine technique and Domain, he will eventually surpass Yuta. But as it stands at the finale, the Queen of Curses and her wielder still sit at the top of the food chain.