IShowSpeed $100K Fortnite Tournament: Date, How to Join, and Watch

You have probably heard about this already, back in July, that IShowSpeed and Jynxzi are teaming up for something massive. Yes, they’re going to host a huge Fortnite tournament with a $100,000 prize pool and over 90 streamers competing. If you’re a fan of either creator or just love watching competitive Fortnite, this is going to be one event you don’t want to miss.

When is the IShowSpeed $100K Fortnite Tournament?

The tournament announcement came during one of Speed’s IRL streams in July 2025 when Jynxzi popped up on FaceTime. Both streamers seemed really excited about what they’re planning, and honestly, with their combined reach of millions of followers, this tournament is going to be huge.

IShowSpeed finally officially announced the tournament yesterday on X. The official name for this event is the Droptics Invitational, and it’s going to be a duos tournament. This means you’ll see your favorite streamers teaming up in pairs, which should make for some interesting partnerships and rivalries.

The tournament kicks off on September 17th, 2025, at 3 PM EST. Here’s when you can watch in your timezone:

Timezone Start Time Pacific Time (PT) September 17 – 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) September 17 – 3:00 PM Central European Time (CET) September 17 – 9:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) September 18 – 1:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) September 18 – 4:00 AM Australian Eastern Time (AEST) September 18 – 5:00 AM

Here is the countdown for the tournament:

How to Apply for IShowSpeed $100K Fortnite Tournament

The tournament will feature 100 creators and streamers total, but 10 of those spots are reserved for winners of an open application process. Yes, you might actually have a chance to compete alongside IShowSpeed, Jynxzi, and other top content creators! This is basically your shot to stream with some of the biggest names in gaming and potentially win a piece of that $100,000 prize pool.

If you want to compete for one of those 10 open spots, here’s exactly what you need to do:

Visit Droptics official website and click Enter Now to fill out the application form. Follow Droptics on social media – Instagram, X, and TikTok to show interest. Then you need to create standout content – Grab Droptics at Walmart and show what screen-specific relief looks like in action. Or make video or photo content using Droptics eye drops. Buying the product isn’t required, but content helps your chances. Share videos or photos featuring Droptics eye drops and post with proper tags – Tag @droptics and use #dropticsinvitational on Instagram so your entry is seen.

How to Watch Droptics Invitational Fortnite Tournament

You will be able to watch the action live on multiple platforms. Since both Speed and Jynxzi are hosting, they will likely stream on their main channels:

Most participating streamers will probably broadcast their own point of view during the tournament. This means you can follow your favorite creator’s gameplay while also watching the main tournament stream.

Tournament Format and Prize Pool

Here’s what we know so far about how this tournament will work. The $100,000 prize pool will be split among the winners, though the exact breakdown hasn’t been announced yet. Since it’s a duos format, we’ll likely see the prize money distributed among the top-performing pairs.

The duos format adds an extra layer of strategy because players need to work well with their partners. You’ll see some interesting team dynamics, and it’ll be fun to watch how different creators adapt their playstyles to work with their duo partner.

IShowSpeed isn’t new to Fortnite events. He has done marathon streams with Kai Cenat before, and he might even get an upcoming Icon Series skin in the game soon. Jynxzi brings his own strengths to the partnership. While he’s best known for his Rainbow Six Siege content, he’s also skilled at Fortnite and other games. Both creators seem genuinely excited about this event.

This tournament is going to be one of the biggest Fortnite creator events of 2025. September 17 can’t come fast enough for Fortnite fans!