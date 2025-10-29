Home » Entertainment » IT: Welcome to Derry Release Date and Time For Every Episode

IT: Welcome to Derry Release Date and Time For Every Episode

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew

Summary:

  • IT: Welcome to Derry releases every Sunday on HBO Max.
  • The second episode however will release on Friday, for an early Halloween release.
  • We have listed the IT: Welcome to Derry release date and time schedule for every episode.
IT Welcome to Derry release date and time

IT: Welcome to Derry is the prequel series to the IT movies released in 2017 and 2019. It’s been six years since we last saw Pennywise being killed by the Losers Club in IT: Chapter Two. After six years of waiting, we are back in Derry, with the series being set 27 years before the first movie.

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 1 opened to a positive reception, with an 8.1 rating on IMDb. Despite Pennywise not being in the first episode, the show is off to a promising start. The IT prequel series follows a weekly release schedule, so we have listed below the exact release date and time of all IT: Welcome to Derry episodes.

IT: Welcome to Derry Release Date and Time of Every Episode

Pennywise in IT Welcome to Derry
Pennywise in IT Welcome to Derry | Credit: HBO Max

IT: Welcome to Derry consists of eight episodes, with a new episode releasing every Sunday on HBO. However, episode 2 will release two days early on Friday, just in time for Halloween. The remaining episodes will continue with the Sunday release schedule. So, here’s the episode title and release date for every episode of IT: Welcome to Derry:

Episode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1: The PilotOctober 26
Episode 2: The Thing in the DarkOctober 31
Episode 3: Now You See ItNovember 9
Episode 4: TBANovember 16
Episode 5: TBANovember 23
Episode 6: TBANovember 30
Episode 7: TBADecember 7
Episode 8: TBADecember 14

IT: Welcome to Derry Release Global Release Time

IT: Welcome to Derry release time will vary across the globe. So, we have listed below every major time zone the IT prequel series will release in:

Region / TimezoneRelease Time
United States (ET)9:00 PM
United States / Canada (PT)6:00 PM
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 AM
Europe (CEST)3:00 AM
Europe (EEST)4:00 AM
India (IST)6:30 AM
Australia (AEST)11:00 AM

Will There Be IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 may happen. While HBO hasn’t greenlit a second season, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the creators of the series have shared their plans for future seasons. In a conversation with Variety, Andy confirmed how many seasons IT: Welcome to Derry will have:

Our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise, which are 1962, 1935 and 1908.

The IT prequel series is based on the interlude from the original Stephen King novel released in 1986. “I went into the book and looked at the interludes.” Andy told Variety. “I realized there was a hidden story there, and that Stephen King was leaving crumbs that could guide us somewhere. It’s a story told backwards.” So, if you want to know what happens in later seasons of IT: Welcome to Derry, you know where to look.

