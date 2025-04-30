It’s Official! Amazon Prime Day 2025 Is Back This Summer

Amazon has announced that the Prime Day Sale will be back in July 2025.

The retailer has said it will expand the sale to more countries this year.

Here’s when the coveted two-day sale is likely to begin.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is one of the biggest annual sales of the year. With discounts across every category and a wide range of products, this two-day sale is worth waiting for. The annual sale offers exclusive discounts offers discounts exclusive to Prime Members. What’s cool is the fact that Amazon is expanding the availability of Prime Day this year. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Amazon Prime Day Sale To Start In July 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale will take place in July this year, and is making a comeback despite the threat of tariffs looming close. While the e-commerce platform hasn’t revealed the exact dates for the sale, it usually takes place in the third week of July.

For instance, the sale took place from July 15 to July 16 last year. So this year we can expect the dates to be July 15- July 16, 2025. The dates for the Amazon Prime Day sale have been pretty consistent over the years, so don’t be surprised if there’s a similar timeline this year.

Prime Day Sale 2025 Will Be Live In These Countries

Furthermore, Amazon is expanding the availability of the sale to more regions this year:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

US

UK

The Amazon Prime Day sale is also coming to Ireland for the first time this year. The company claims it sold more than 41 crores items last year in India and more than 200 million items in the US alone.

You can expect major discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more during the Prime Day Sale 2024. Since this sale is exclusive to Prime membership, you will need to get a membership in case you don’t already have one.