It’s Official: Carl Pei Confirms Nothing Phone (3) Launch Window

Nothing hasn’t released a new flagship phone in recent years. The company has been focusing on its mid-range offerings. However, this is soon set to change as Carl Pei has revealed the launch timeline for its flagship Nothing Phone (3). Here’s when it will launch and what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing Phone (3) to Launch in Q3 2025

In an AMA session, Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has given us a launch timeline for the Nothing Phone (3). Replying to a question about the Phone (3) on X, he confirmed that the Phone (3) will launch in Q3 2025.

This means you can expect the phone sometime between July and October this year. This is the same time when Samsung will unveil the S25 Edge, and Google could reveal the Pixel 10 series.

For reference, the Nothing Phone (2) made its debut in July 2023, so we can expect a similar timeline for its successor. If you are in the market for a new phone, I highly recommend waiting at least three months. This is when the Phone (3) is expected to launch.

Phone (3) Expected Specifications

The Nothing Phone (3) is likely to use the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. This isn’t exactly a flagship chipset, but it should perform similarly to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It should help keep the costs in check while offering competitive specifications.

Other anticipated features include an IP68 rating, wireless charging, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Nothing could provide up to 4 years of OS and 6 years of security patches, one year over the Nothing Phone (3a) series. Past leaks have hinted at the presence of two models in the series: Nothing Phone (3) and the Nothing Phone (3) Pro.

Of course, it will have the Essential Key (iconic alert slider is gone sadly) found in the Nothing Phone (3a) series. The phone is expected to have at least a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging.

As per a leaked email exchange between Carl Pei and his key employees, Nothing will heavily focus on an “AI-powered platform” promising to “redefine user experience”. There was also “breakthrough innovations in UI’ mentioned in the email, but we don’t know yet what these features could be.

With the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro being solid offerings in the mid-range segment, the Nothing Phone (3) could launch at a more expensive price. It could be somewhere around $600-$700, with tariffs playing a major role in the pricing.