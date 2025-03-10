It’s Official: OnePlus is Replacing the Alert Slider with an Action Button

OnePlus phones have always had an alert slider that let you switch between silent, vibrate, and ring modes—just like iPhones. Back in February, rumors started floating around that OnePlus might ditch the alert slider in favor of a button that could do more. And now, it’s official.

A Smarter, More Customizable Button

In a community post, OnePlus confirmed that future phones will replace the alert slider with a smarter, customizable button. According to the post, this button will adapt to your needs, whether you’re a power user or someone who likes to keep things simple.

That said, OnePlus hasn’t spilled too many details yet. They seem to be keeping it a surprise for future launches. But from what we can gather, it’s essentially going to be an Action button for Android, letting you remap it for things like turning on the flashlight, setting reminders, launching apps, opening the camera, activating Focus mode, or even triggering AI-powered features.

Will It Still Be Easy to Silence Your Phone?

Now, if you’re worried about losing the alert slider—you shouldn’t be. OnePlus has reassured users that silencing the phone will still be quick and easy, meaning the core functionality of the alert slider will still be there, just in a different form.

OnePlus Has Removed the Alert Slider Before

The post also looks back at the time OnePlus removed the alert slider on models like the OnePlus 10T and 10R, which didn’t go over well with fans. OnePlus listened, brought it back in later models, and hasn’t skipped it since.

Why Is OnePlus Making This Change?

So why change it now? Well, a lot of users wanted more functionality from the alert slider, but being a physical switch, it had its limitations. You couldn’t remap or expand its features without completely redesigning it. Switching to a simpler button also makes the phone easier to waterproof, takes up less space, and simplifies repairs.

What Features Could This Button Have?

OnePlus is still taking feedback, which means this button is still a work in progress. Basically, they’re not just replacing the alert slider, they’re evolving it into something more useful. But yeah, that also means losing the slider’s signature feel—the satisfying click and haptic feedback when you slide it up or down.

That being said, the new button could open up a lot of possibilities. Maybe it’ll have capacitive touch like Apple’s Camera button, built-in vibrations, or even gesture-based controls—like sliding your finger to scroll or interact with the camera. Whatever OnePlus has planned, it looks like this is more than just a simple swap.

Could OnePlus Take Inspiration From Nothing?

OnePlus’s ex-co-founder Carl Pei recently introduced a new button on the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro smartphones. While many initially expected it to be an iPhone 16-style camera control button, it actually turned out to be the Essential Key—a shortcut to the Essential Hub, an AI-powered space where you can quickly store and access voice memos, notes, screenshots, and photos.

The button also lets you take screenshots and record voice notes instantly using long-press gestures. So yes, OnePlus could take inspiration from this and innovate its own button into something just as smart and useful.

Will Oppo Follow Suit?

Since Oppo phones originally adopted the alert slider from OnePlus devices, they might follow suit and switch to this new key as well. Let’s see what happens. We’ll probably have to wait for the next OnePlus phone launch to learn more. Speaking of which, the brand is expected to launch the OnePlus 13T with a flat screen and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor around May.