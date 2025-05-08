It’s Official: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Out!

Samsung has announced the launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The slim phone will debut on May 13, 2025, in an online event.

It is confirmed to sport a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The wait is over, as Samsung has finally announced the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Set to be the South Korean giant’s slimmest phone, it will be the fourth device in the S25 series. Here is everything you need to know about the S25 Edge, including its launch date, price, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Set To Launch On May 13

Samsung has officially revealed the launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge in a newsroom post. The phone will be unveiled in an online event on May 13, 2025. The event is set to be livestreamed on YouTube and will be streamed from 9 AM South Korean time. This means the event will start at 8 pm on May 12 in the US and 5:30 am on May 13 in India.

Furthermore, S25 Edge is confirmed to use a 200-megapixel primary camera similar to the S25 Ultra. And just like the rest of the S25 series, it will have Galaxy AI apart from “pro-grade capabilities“.

But what’s interesting is Samsung hints at new features: “Thanks to Galaxy AI, the camera transforms into a smart lens that helps recognize what matters to create new memories.”The company has previously showcased the design of the phone, and it is likely to go on sale from May 30, 2025.

S25 Edge Expected Specifications And Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

The S25 Edge, just like the rest of the S25 lineup, will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Paired with 12GB of RAM, it will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Furthermore, the phone will ship with One UI 7 out of the box and receive seven years of OS updates. With a titanium frame and IP68 rating, Samsung doesn’t want to compromise on durability.

The reason why the S25 Edge has an edge over its competitors is the form factor. Moreover, it will be the thinnest phone from Samsung, measuring just 5.585mm and weighing 163 grams.

As confirmed by Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS. There will also be a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, but unfortunately, there’s no telephoto lens here.

To make the phone slim, Samsung had to compromise on the battery. The S25 Edge will reportedly pack a 3,900mAh cell, the lowest among the S25 series. The charging speeds will be slow at 25W wired and 15W wireless, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will cost 1249 Euros for the 256GB variant and 1369 Euros for the 512GB variant. Furthermore, it will go on sale in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver colors. Based on the price, it will sit between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra.