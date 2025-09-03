James Gunn Announces Superman Sequel titled Man of Tomorrow

It’s hardly been two months since Superman rebooted the DCU. Earlier this month, James Gunn revealed that Superman’s story in the DCU would be called the Superman Saga with four films in the pipeline. With Peacemaker now airing, Gunn has now revealed the Superman sequel is officially titled Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn revealed the news on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, sharing Jim Lee’s artwork featuring David Corenswet’s Superman alongside Lex Luthor in his comic-accurate purple and green armor.

When Will Man of Tomorrow Release

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Man of Tomorrow (all Superman names explained) is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. James Gunn shared the artwork of Lex Luthor and Superman with the caption simply stating “Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027.” David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles as Superman/ Clark Kent and Lex Luthor.

The ending of Superman led to Lex Luthor going to Belle Reve. It’s not quite clear yet how Luthor would’ve gotten out. The upcoming episodes of Peacemaker, along with Supergirl, will be released next year, might have the answer to that question.

What Will be the Story of Man of Tomorrow

Isabela Merced teases that she will return as Hawkgirl for ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’



In theaters on July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/FwTyLBL8Tw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 3, 2025

Gunn had previously played coy on the details regarding the Superman sequel, stating that it will be a sequel to the story but not exactly Superman 2. As of writing, not much is known about the story of Man of Tomorrow. It could be the story of Superman teaming up with Lex or going against him yet again.

In contrast, the comic Superman: The Man of Tomorrow by Jerry Ordway and Roger Stern focuses on Superman fighting Brainiac, Silver Banshee, and Lex Luthor. Luthor manipulates Brainiac to fight for him, which even leads to Superman thwarting an assassination attempt on his archnemesis.

That said, it is surely an incredible time to be a DC fan. 2027 is going to be a wonderful time for DC fans, with both Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part 2 and James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow hitting theaters in the same year.