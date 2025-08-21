James Gunn Reveals Superman Saga Will Have Four Films and One Game, Might Release Sooner Than Expected

Summary:

James Gunn’s Superman Saga will comprise four films that will connect to other characters from the DCU.

The “treatment” for the movie is already done, with production set to begin soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Superman sequel and its potential release date.

James Gunn had earlier revealed that Superman’s story going forward in the DCU will be called the Superman Saga. Gunn said in a report to THR that the treatment for the movie is done, stating, “I’m working on that, and I’m hopefully going into production, not too far away from today.”

With Peacemaker Season 2 about to hit streaming platforms, Gunn has confirmed that his next major project will be a Superman sequel. The Suicide Squad director has been dropping hints about the future of Superman movies and has dropped major spoilers for fans.

How Many Movies Will Be There in the Superman Saga

James Gunn has confirmed that Superman’s story will unfold across four movies as part of the Superman Saga. He delved into details during an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast.

He also teased how Superman’s story will connect with the larger DCU, adding:

What is the long-term story for these characters and how does it and how does it intertwine with stories of other characters, whether it’s Harcourt or Eagly or Batman, who we haven’t even met yet.

Will Superman Sequel Feature More Characters From DCU

James Gunn has further revealed details of Superman’s follow-up movies in a Deadline podcast called Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro.

“It’s within the group of characters we’ve already met, and Superman’s an important element of it. So, that’s what I’ll say, but like that movie, that treatment is done.”

Many fans make the connection of the phrase “characters we’ve already met” to Pattinson’s Batman, whom fans have been clamoring to integrate with the larger DCU. However, this could very well be different characters from the DCU.

What Could Gunn’s Superman Saga Mean for the DCU

James Gunn has confirmed that the next movies that DC will likely make are Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part 2 and the Superman sequel. Looking at details of how the Superman sequel will have characters we have already met, and the movie will be four movies long.

It is possible that each movie could deal with Superman’s relationship with other DCU characters – potentially even the DC Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Superman Game in the Works

James Gunn recently stated in a conversation with Games Radar that big things are on the horizon in the video game space for DC Studios.

“We have a couple of little DC games coming out. But we also have talked about – and in the early stages of planning – some bigger things. One thing in particular I’m excited about, but it does take time.”

Gun reiterated that these games are in early stages of development owing to a restructuring at Warner Bros. Games. Still, if everything goes according to plan, fans could see David Corenswet lend his voice to Superman in a future game.

When Will the Superman Sequel Release

The Superman sequel may hit theaters by late 2027 or early 2028. James Gunn has revealed that the “treatment” for the sequel is done, and production will begin soon. While details remain vague, we can piece together a possible timeline.

Superman 2025 was announced in 2023, with filming beginning in early 2023. The movie took five months to film with one year of post-production. If the sequel follows a similar schedule, filming could begin in 2026, setting up a release window of late 2027 or early 2028. This timing could align with the release of The Batman: Part 2, meaning that the next iteration of Gunn’s Superman Saga could share screens with the Dark Knight.