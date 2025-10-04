Did Jandel Buy Plants vs Brainrots From Armin

Plants vs Brainrots is Roblox’s take on the classic Plants vs Zombies game. The game has amassed a massive player base that keeps rising with each update. Similarly, Jandel is a huge name in the Roblox community who has either created or purchased various successful titles on the platform. Now that his name has appeared under the developer of Plants vs Brainrot, fans are wondering if Jandel has bought Plants vs Brainrots from Armin, the original developer?

Who is Jandel?

For those new to Roblox, Jandel is a hotshot developer who has various Roblox experiences under his belt. The most notable ones on the list are Grow a Garden and A Dusty Trip. Grow a Garden recently broke its previous record of having the most concurrent players when its new update dropped, and averages a million players regularly. This is the game that properly brought Jandel to everyone’s attention. It has also won several awards.

However, he isn’t always the creator behind these successful titles. Grow a Garden was originally created by an anonymous developer and was later purchased by Jandel’s studio. This has been the case for various titles under his and his studio’s name. Naturally, seeing Jandel’s name under the developer’s section of Plants vs Brainrot has raised various questions as well.

Has Jandel Bought Plants vs Brainrots

No, Jandel did not create Plants vs Brainrots. It was created by Yo Gurt Studio. They are credited on the Roblox profile of the game as well as on the official Discord server of the game. However, two people, namely Armin and Denis, are credited as the actual owners of Plants vs Brainrots, but don’t mention Jandel on the server. However, various speculations hint that he is a part of the game as their mascot.

According to some players, Jandel purchased a certain percentage of ownership of Plants vs Brainrots, allowing him to run Admin Abuses similar to Grow a Garden. However, the main ownership still remains with Armin. Note that either party has confirmed the ownership details, and it remains speculation at this point. Hence, we recommend readers take this information with a grain of salt.

However, Plants vs Brainrots is credited under Jandel’s profile on Roblox, hinting that he has acquired some rights to the game. Again, nothing has been confirmed by either Jandel or the original developers of Plants vs Brainrots, leaving the community wondering and speculating. We will make sure to update the article once any concrete information is available.