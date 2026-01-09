If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Jewish Festival, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Jewish Festival – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Jewish Festival.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LAG 4 Letters OMER 5 Letters PURIM, SEDAR, PEACH, PESAH, SEDER 6 Letters SUKKOT, PESACH, SHOFAR, HALLEL 7 Letters SHAVOUT, SUKKOTH, HANUKAH, SUCCOTH, MENORAH, SHAVUOT 8 Letters HANUKKAH, PASSOVER, SHAVOUTH, HANUKHAS, CHANUKAH, HANUKAHS 9 Letters YOMKIPPUR, PENTECOST, LAGBAOMER, MACCABEUS, DAYSOFAWE 10 Letters PASSEDOVER 11 Letters ROSHHASHANA, TABERNACLES, PICTURETHIS 12 Letters SIMHATHTORAH, HIGHHOLIDAYS, SIMCHATTORAH, ROSHHASHANAH 14 Letters PASSOVERPESACH 21 Letters PASSOVERPESACHORPURIM

