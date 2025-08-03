Jiji vs Okarun: Who Is the Strongest Fighter in Dandadan?

Summary

Okarun fights with rhythm, teleportation, and speed, but stamina remains his biggest weakness in battle.

Jiji’s raw power and spiritual attacks from the Evil Eye make him a nearly unstoppable force.

Despite Okarun’s agility and precision, Jiji’s destructive durability currently puts him at the top tier.

But who is stronger between Jiji and Okarun, and who would win if a fight broke out?

After the recent Evil Eye arc, you might have a question in your head: between Okarun and Jiji (possessed by the Evil Eye), who is stronger? The answer isn’t quite as clear-cut as you’d imagine. Both characters are powerful in their own right, but their strengths are determined by entirely different forces. Okarun by his yokai-enhanced agility, and Jiji by the dark, grudge-fueled chaos of the Evil Eye.

Let’s break this down based on what we have seen up to now in the manga and anime.

Okarun’s Powers Come from Speed and Precision

Okarun as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Okarun’s evolution from a timid otaku into a paranormal powerhouse has been Dandadan’s most rewarding story arc. After being cursed by the Turbo Granny, he harnessed her yokai energy to become a speed demon with supernatural reflexes, durability, and a brutal hand-to-hand fighting style.

When he’s going full throttle, Okarun can hit speeds nearing 100 km/h. He refers to this mode as “All-Out,” and can devastate enemies in seconds. He can perform five different actions in a single beat, do a flurry of headbutts, and even split a monster in half by launching himself like a missile.

Beyond his raw speed, Okarun’s combat style relies on rhythm, timing, and sheer momentum. Add in his ability to teleport via telephone wires and project his spirit from his body, and you’ve got a fighter who’s as clever as he is powerful.

But he is not invincible. “All-Out” can only be used a couple of times before his body breaks down. After being depleted, he’s defenseless and can’t move for a while.

Jiji’s Strength Is Amplified by the Evil Eye

Evil Eye in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

Now, let’s talk about Jiji. Even before he was possessed, he already had a rock-solid physique, tremendous spiritual powers, and athleticism that allowed him to carry both Okarun and Momo on his shoulders as if nothing was wrong. His love for soccer? Naturally, that too was converted into a weapon.

Once the Evil Eye took over, Jiji became a whole different beast. Unlike Okarun, whose power comes from speed, Jiji’s strength lies in destruction and curse-based abilities.

The yokai enhances Jiji’s body to the point where he can kick and punch with bone-shattering force, summon spiritual grudges, and construct the infamous Cursed House, a nearly impenetrable dome used to trap enemies and attack them at point-blank range.

Jiji using a Grudge Ball in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science Saru

Related:

Then there’s the Grudge Ball, one of the Evil Eye’s nastiest weapons. It’s a ball of spiritual hatred that bounces around unpredictably like a homing missile. It’s quick, unpredictable, and merciless. And to make matters worse, the yokai can fire several grudge balls at a time, all telepathically connected to his third eye for precision.

Raw power-wise, Evil Eye-Jiji can smash through walls, punch through exosuits, and survive blows that would put anyone else out cold. He has been seen to withstand hits from Seiko’s spiritual bat, survive dropkicks, and recover from a knockout in minutes.

Okarun Vs Jiji: Head-to-Head Fight

Okarun vs Jiji (Evil Eye) | Credits: Science SARU

In Dandadan Episode 3, we see Evil Eye (in Jiji form) fire a grudge ball at Momo, which Okarun quickly blocks. What followed was one of the most intense fights in the series. And Okarun didn’t hold back.

He dodged grudge balls, countered attacks in mid-air, and used his super-reflexes to keep Evil Eye on the ropes. But even with that speed advantage, Evil Eye kept pace with him move-for-move, executing four precise moves in the time it took Okarun to land from a single jump

What stands out is that Okarun managed to blast the Evil Eye out of the Cursed House, something even Seiko’s talismans failed to do. But it took a fully charged All-Out attack, and even then, the Evil Eye returned in the blink of an eye.

So while Okarun can keep up with Jiji, his stamina won’t keep up for much longer. Meanwhile, Jiji (with the Evil Eye) keeps on returning.

Technique vs. Terror: Two Paths to Power

Jiji (Evil Eye) and Okarun | Credits: Science SARU

This is a classic clash of finesse versus raw force.

Okarun relies on precision, rhythm, and speed-based strategy. He is the type of fighter who can weave in and out, deal quick hits, and utilize the battlefield to his advantage. His telephone wire transport and rhythm-based attacks make him unpredictable.

Jiji with the Evil Eye is a brute-force monster. He overwhelms with cursed creations, devastating melee strength, and spiritual manipulation. His stamina, range of yokai abilities, and homing attacks make him a frightening matchup, particularly in prolonged battles.

But there is a catch: the Evil Eye needs the body and spiritual energy of Jiji to function. Without Jiji’s innate energy and athletic build, the yokai would be half as effective.

Final Verdict: Who’s Stronger? Jiji or Okarun?

Jiji (possessed by the Evil Eye) in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science SARU

And when it comes to sheer power, durability, and overwhelming offense, it’s Jiji, hands down. The Evil Eye’s abilities are strong and diverse, and Jiji’s physical body only boosts them further.

But in terms of technique, speed, and adaptability, Okarun has the edge. He can keep up with Jiji, countering his most lethal attacks and taking advantage of the few vulnerabilities in the Evil Eye’s arsenal.

Bottom line? Jiji (possessed by the Evil Eye) is undeniably stronger. But the story has just begun with only 16 episodes, so there is a lot of time for Okarun to surpass Jiji.