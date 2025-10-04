John Wick 5 Could Be a Team-Up Movie With a Twist

Summary:

John Wick creator hints that John Wick 5 could feature a potential team-up with an unlikely ally.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Wick 5.

Lionsgate has confirmed that John Wick 5 is officially in development despite the supposed “ending” in John Wick Chapter 4. Chad Stahelski will return to the director’s chair, with Keanu Reeves returning. No release date or plot details have been revealed yet. However, Derek Kolstad, the creator of the character John Wick, has hinted at a team-up that, interestingly enough, is inspired by Star Wars.

Will John Wick Team Up With the High Table in John Wick 5

John Wick with a Katana in John Wick Chapter 4 | Credit: IMDb

In a conversation with Screen Rant, Derek Kolstad was asked if John Wick would be working with the High Table since the organization was no longer the enemy. While Kolstad didn’t give a direct yes, his comments suggest John Wick could team up with the High Table to take down an even greater threat.

Ultimately, I hope this story goes in such a way where there’s a familiar face you were destined to hate, [and] you’re like, “Wait a minute. Oh, okay. It’s us versus them and them. F*** them.” So that’s where the thinking goes, and I wish them nothing but love, man.

Kolstad even drew an interesting parallel with Star Wars, recalling his experience watching Return of the Jedi in theaters. He said, “I remember when Darth Vader stands up and grabs the Emperor, I didn’t know as the 11-year-old [that the story] could do that, and every kid with me lost our s***.”

When Could John Wick Chapter 5 Release

#JohnWick5 is officially happening



• Keanu Reeves will return

• Chad Stahelski is directing

• A story has been decided pic.twitter.com/qAgrQfIVX3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 1, 2025

While creator Derek Kolstad’s comments make it seem like the movie might release sooner rather than later, director Chad Stahelski wants to take as much time as needed to make a worthy sequel. In a conversation with Collider earlier this year, Stahelski revealed some info on when the new movie might release.

Do you want another John Wick 4 or do you want a John Wick 5? If you want a John Wick 5, you’re going to have to sit back a little bit and you have to let me and Keanu grow as human beings, experience some new shit and experiment with different styles, go to different places.

Stahelski explained his creative process, explaining how each John Wick movie is different owing to the life experiences everyone involved with the movie has had. “If you want a new movie, if you want something fresh, you got to let us go experience fresh shit, and that’s how we build the movies,” the action director stated.

Other John Wick Universe Movies In Development

Going by director Chad Stahelski’s words, it seems like the John Wick movie might take longer than expected. But fans won’t have to wait too long for more stories from this universe. A Samurai Western movie with Keanu Reeves is officially in development, along with a spin-off centered on Donnie Yen’s character from John Wick: Chapter 4.

The Continental series with Mel Gibson also aired two years ago, while Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, was released earlier this year, with a potential sequel set to release. Needless to say, there is plenty of John Wick media to experience before John Wick 5 comes out.