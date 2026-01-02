John Wick’s AAA Video Game Is Finally Happening – Here’s What We Know

After years of speculation and fan requests, Lionsgate has officially confirmed that a AAA John Wick game is in development. The announcement came during the company’s Q2 2026 earnings call in November 2025, where Chairman Adam Fogelson revealed that high-budget games based on John Wick and Saw are both currently in the works.

John Wick AAA Game Official confirmation

Adam Fogelson addressed the company’s gaming initiatives. “Our AAA game opportunities and other gaming opportunities around John Wick and Saw and some others that we’ll be announcing soon,” Fogelson stated, confirming that development is progressing on schedule. This marks a major shift for Lionsgate, moving from simple licensing deals to investing in large-scale premium games. The studio aims to keep audiences engaged with their franchises long after theatrical runs end.

Years of waiting

The confirmation has been a long time coming. Back in 2023, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told investors that the company believed there was a “big AAA game to be made out of John Wick“. The John Wick franchise has grossed over $1 billion globally, making it one of Lionsgate’s most valuable properties.

John Wick previously received a video game adaptation in 2019 with John Wick Hex, a tactical strategy game. While it received decent reviews, it wasn’t the large-scale action experience fans wanted. The upcoming AAA project is expected to finally deliver the high-octane action that captures the films’ signature gun-fu combat style.

What to Expect

While specific details haven’t been revealed, fans are speculating about what the game could offer. It could either extend John Wick’s story with Keanu Reeves voicing the character, or tell an original story where players create their own assassin. The latter seems more likely, giving developers creative freedom with story and setting. Based on the franchise’s style, fans expect a third-person shooter with melee combat that replicates the films’ gun-fu fighting.

When Will We See it?

According to Fogelson, official announcements will be made “soon.” Based on the November 2025 earnings call timing and development being on schedule, we could see formal reveals sometime in 2026. Major gaming events like The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest, or Gamescom would be logical venues for announcements. After years of waiting, John Wick fans are finally getting the AAA game they’ve been asking for. While details remain scarce, Lionsgate’s commitment to premium gaming experiences suggests this could be the adaptation fans have wanted since the first film.