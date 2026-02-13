Keanu Reeves Is Back as John Wick in a New AAA Prequel Game

Summary:

Keanu Reeves will returns to the iconic John Wick franchise with a new AAA action game being developed by Saber Interactive and Lionsgate.

It is a single-player, third-person title featuring “gun-fu” combat, driving sequences, and cinematic camerawork directed in collaboration with Chad Stahelski.

John Wick AAA title is set years before the first film’s “Impossible Task,” the original story explores Wick’s rise within the High Table’s underworld on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Saber Interactive revealed a new John Wick video game during Sony’s State of Play showcase on February 12, 2026. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Keanu Reeves will return to play John Wick in the game. He is providing his voice and likeness for the character. Chad Stahelski, who directed the John Wick movies, is also working on the game alongside Lionsgate and Saber Interactive.

The game is a single-player third-person action title made for mature audiences. Players will control John Wick during missions that take place years before the events of the first movie. The story is original but fits into the existing John Wick timeline. Let us take a look at the possible release date for this unnamed John Wick title!

What the Game Will Include

Saber Interactive says the game will feature the “gun-fu” combat style from the movies. This means players will fight using both guns and hand-to-hand combat together, just like in the films. The game will also include driving sections and cinematic camera angles meant to make it feel like playing through a John Wick movie.

The story will bring back familiar characters from the movies while also introducing new ones created specifically for the game. It takes place during an important time in John Wick’s life before he became known as the legendary assassin or baba yaga (the boogeyman). The setting and locations will match the dark, stylish look of the films.

Jesus Iglesias, the game’s director, said the team is working closely with Stahelski and Reeves to create an experience that feels authentic to the franchise. The goal is to blur the line between movies and games by making players feel like they are actually John Wick.

New John Wick Game’s Possible Release Date

Saber Interactive has not announced when the John Wick game will release. The studio only showed a reveal trailer and did not mention a launch window. Based on typical development timelines for AAA games, the earliest possible release would likely be late 2027 or 2028.

The game is currently in development, but it’s unclear how far along the project is. Saber Interactive recently released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 2024, which sold over seven million copies. The studio also has several other games in development including Jurassic Park: Survival, Space Marine 3, and Turok: Origins.

Given that Saber is working on multiple projects at once, the John Wick game may take additional time to finish. The involvement of Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski suggests the team wants to make sure the game meets high quality standards before launching.