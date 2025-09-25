Who Is the Joker in Alice in Borderland Season 3? Explained

Summary:

When you reach the final minutes of Alice in Borderland Season 3, chances are that you posed the same question as everyone else: Who exactly is the Joker? After three seasons of brutal survival games and heartbreaking choices, the mysterious card finally takes the spotlight. Yet instead of revealing it, the meaning of the Joker is far more symbolic and even more unsettling. Let’s find out what the Season 3 final reveals about the Joker.

Who is the Joker in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Arisu is pulled back into the Borderlands after Usagi is abducted by Ryuji, a researcher obsessed with the afterlife. Now, Arisu must save her by facing a mysterious figure who helps guide players through the Borderlands.

Arisu initially assumes that the mysterious person could be the Joker. But the truth is, he’s merely a gatekeeper who oversees the space between life and death, and even admits that he remains there out of fear of dying.

The mystery Joker is revealed when Arisu is challenged to a card game by the gatekeeper. He has to choose one card out of two, which will decide his fate. However, both cards are Jokers. The gatekeeper explains the Joker Card with a clever analogy: the suits of a deck represent 364 days, one Joker represents 365, and two Jokers represent 366, the leap year.

This suggests that Joker acts as a narrative device that raises the stakes, making the Borderlands’ challenges not just physical but philosophical. So, Joker is not really a person; it’s just a card that acts as a narrative device.

What Do Arisu’s Final Choices Reveal About Borderlands’ Future

The gatekeeper/ferryman gives Arisu two choices: either return to the real world or drown in the Borderlands vortex. He opts for life and saves Usagi. The decision sets the stage for a new chapter that hints at a global disaster and the next “Alice” in the US.

This tease reveals that, even though the Arisu and Usagi chapter might be over, a new journey will soon begin, set in California, United States. This spin-off story may explore more mysteries about the Borderland.

Final Thoughts on Joker in Alice in Borderland Season 3

The Joker is thus a symbol of contingency, fate, and the illusion of control, not the master of the games or the ruler of the Borderlands. Netflix stays faithful to the manga by revealing this in the finale. In Haro Aso’s manga, the Joker is also depicted as the ferryman, guiding people to the Borderlands after a near-death experience.

Netflix released all six episodes on September 25, 2025, and the Joker’s reveal has fans already speculating about season 4 or even a US-set spin-off.