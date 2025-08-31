Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Arc Trailer Brutal and Promising

Summary:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 adapts the brutal Culling Game arc, picking up after Shibuya’s devastation.

A compilation film releases first, setting the stage for January 2026’s blood-soaked anime return.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Arc trailer which just dropped.

The wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is finally over as MAPPA just dropped a major update on it. The announcement came during the anime’s fifth-anniversary livestream, held on August 31, 2025, featuring voice actors Junya Enoki (Yuji), Yuma Uchida (Megumi), and Asami Seto (Nobara).

This upcoming season will adapt the very popular Culling Game Arc, which picks up right after the catastrophic Shibuya Incident. With Gojo still sealed, Yuta on the way to execute Yuji, and Kenjaku pulling strings from the shadows, we are in for some of the most brutal battles the series has to offer.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the JJK S3 teaser trailer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser Trailer Breakdown

During the anniversary livestream, we got to see the teaser trailer of Season 3 for the first time. The clip begins with Yuji Itadori reflecting on his isolation: “I can’t be with everyone anymore,” before bringing him to meet his assigned executioner, Yuta Okkotsu. The teaser trailer shows that we will be getting some anime-only scenes for this fight, which makes it even more exciting.

The teaser gave us a sneak peek of the fight we are about to witness in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. First, we see Maki Zenin tearing through the Zenin clan in her new transformation. We have been waiting to see her transformation get adapted since it was shown in the manga.

Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

Next, we see Choso fighting against Naoya Zenin. This fight will most probably take place in the initial chapters as Naoya tags along with Yuta to check if he actually gets the job done or not. This is when he will clash with Choso, who fights to help Yuji.

Lastly, we see all the sorcerers: Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, Maki, Choso, and Yuki gathering to find a way to unseal Gojo. They are headed to Tengen’s barrier to find a solution for it.

The trailer makes it clear that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is throwing fans right into the blood-soaked survival game

What is the Culling Game Arc in Jujutsu Kaizen

Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, Maki, Choso, and Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

It’s not just another battle arc; you’re getting Jujutsu Kaisen at its deadliest. The Culling Game is a survival match hosted by Kenjaku (posing as Noritoshi Kamo), in which those who have cursed powers must fight to the death.

Season 3 will be a major stepping stone for Yuji’s growth. Having experienced all that in Shibuya, he knows exactly what he’s fighting for. The season kicks off with Yuta Okkotsu, the popular protagonist from Jujutsu Kaisen 0, hunting Yuji under execution orders. Their fight is not merely about power, but about loyalty, resolve, as well as the future of jujutsu sorcerers.

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is officially set to release in January 2026. The release date was announced in the teaser trailer itself. However, in the teaser trailer, the season is stated as “Culling Game Part 1,” meaning the anime will be released in a two-cour format.

The two-cours format has gotten pretty common now in the anime industry. This means that we will have to wait for some months before Part 2’s release. This strategy allows the animation team to work on the season while the anime is still airing. We saw the same thing happen with Sakamoto Days.

Before Season 3 arrives on TV, fans will get an early taste in theaters. TOHO has officially announced a compilation film and preview film titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution – Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins.

The movie is scheduled to release in Japan on November 7, 2025, and in North America on December 5, 2025, distributed by GKIDS.

The movie will recap the Shibuya Incident Arc while premiering the first two episodes of Season 3. If you found those Shibuya fights to be electrifying on television, seeing them re-edited for theaters will make the destruction hit even harder.

MAPPA also revealed a new key visual for the movie. The visual features Yuji standing in the ruins of Shibuya with Yuta standing beside him with a sword in his hand. The visual confirms the long-awaited fight between Yuji and Yuta, a fight we have eagerly waited to see animated.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Returning Cast and Staff

Yuta vs. Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

MAPPA is again handling the anime production, with the same creative crew in charge.

Director : Shota Goshozono

: Shota Goshozono Series Composer/Scriptwriter : Hiroshi Seko

: Hiroshi Seko Character Designers : Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa

: Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa Music Composer: Yoshimasa Terui

Voice cast highlights include:

Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori

Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu

Daisuke Namikawa as Choso

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Megumi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

When Season 3 releases in January 2026, you will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll, with previous seasons still available on Hulu and Netflix in selected regions. If you are still turning a blind eye to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, it is best to watch it before Season 3 drops.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

While we wait for Season 3, it’s worth noting that Gege Akutami’s manga officially concluded in September 2024. But Akutami is taking no rest yet, as he is already working on Mimojuro, another new short manga in Weekly Shonen Jump, drawn by Yuji Iwasaki, known for his work on Cipher Academy.

On the anime side, Ikebukuro will host a Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition from December 5 to December 29, 2025, focusing on the Hidden Inventory as well as the Shibuya Incident. Fans can also look forward to JUJU FES 2026, a celebratory event tied to the series’ ongoing legacy.

Final Thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

If you thought Jujutsu Kaisen peaked with the Shibuya Incident, wait until you see the Culling Game Arc. Season 3 throws Yuji, Yuta, and the rest of the sorcerers into a cursed battle royale in which survival is far from guaranteed.

With the anime’s return locked in for January 2026, the Execution movie hitting the big screen in late 2025, and MAPPA giving us another dose of top-notch animation, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game is going to be the anime season that you can’t possibly miss.