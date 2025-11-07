Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finally Gets a Release Date: It’s…

Summary:

Season 3 unleashes the brutal Culling Game as sorcerers fight to free Gojo.

Yuji faces execution as Yuta’s return, turning allies into potential enemies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s release date.

After years of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finally has a release date. With Gojo sealed in the previous season, the jujutsu sorcerers must find a way to unseal him before Kenjaku executes his sinister plan.

The anime is currently having a worldwide theatrical run, featuring a recap of Season 2 along with the first two episodes of Season 3. Let’s take a look at when it’s going to be released on streaming.

When is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Releasing on Streaming?

JJK SEASON-3 CULLING GAME PART-1 RELEASES FROM JANUARY 8TH, 2026 pic.twitter.com/h6AmAqqjgL — Myamura (@Go_Jover) November 7, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is set to release on 7th January, 2026, on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. New episodes will air every Wednesday during the Winter 2026 anime season.

Although the episode count for the season hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s a high chance it will have 24 episodes, just like Seasons 1 and 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (2025) concludes with Episode 2 of Season 3, covering up to Chapter 144 of the manga by adapting roughly 3.5 chapters per episode. If MAPPA maintains this pace, Season 3 will likely end around Chapter 221.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 About?

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game arc, which throws all the sorcerers into a deadly battle royale masterminded by Kenjaku. Meanwhile, the main cast will try to find a way to unseal Gojo from the Prison Realm. This will take them to the immortal being of the Jujutsu world, Tengen.

The season will pit Jujutsu Kaisen’s two protagonists, Yuta and Yuji, against each other. With Gojo sealed and unable to protect him, the Jujutsu High higher-ups order Yuta to execute Yuji.

New Cast for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

Season 3 will introduce several new characters, including fan favorites such as Hajime Kashimo, Kinji Hakari, and Hiromi Higuruma.

Here is the list of the new voice cast for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3:

Tengen is voiced by Yoshiko Sakakibara.

Kaori Itadori is voiced by Megumi Hayashibara.

Jin Itadori is voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga.

Naoya Zenin is voiced by Koji Yusa.

The rest of the new cast is yet to be announced by Mappa.

Final Thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

With Gojo sealed and the balance of the world disrupted, other sorcerers must grow stronger to face threats like Kenjaku. This season will also give a deep look into Yuji and Maki’s past, showcasing significant growth and development for both characters.

The countdown has officially begun. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will change everything you thought you knew about the series.