Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Schedule: Episode Dates, Times, and Where to Watch

The wait is finally over. Jujutsu Kaisen is returning in just a few days after leaving us on the edge of our seats with the devastating conclusion of the Shibuya Incident. Season 3 will adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game arc, promising higher-stakes battles and a much darker tone for the series. If you’re scrambling to find out exactly when you can stream the premiere, look no further than the full breakdown below.

What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be About?

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

If you thought the Shibuya Incident was intense, you haven’t seen anything yet. Season 3 acts as a huge turning point for the franchise. Jujutsu society has effectively collapsed, with Gojo sealed away in the Prison Realm and a wave of curses unleashed across Japan.

The new season, marketed as “The Culling Game Part 1,” will cover three major arcs of Gege Akutami’s manga:

Itadori’s Extermination Arc (Chapters 137-143) : Dealing with the immediate aftermath of Shibuya, where Yuta Okkotsu returns, not as an ally, but as Yuji’s appointed executioner.

: Dealing with the immediate aftermath of Shibuya, where Yuta Okkotsu returns, not as an ally, but as Yuji’s appointed executioner. Perfect Preparation Arc (Chapters 144-158) : The remaining heroes, including Maki and Megumi, regroup to prepare for the coming storm. You will see them meeting Tengen, who tells them the only way to unseal Gojo Satoru.

: The remaining heroes, including Maki and Megumi, regroup to prepare for the coming storm. You will see them meeting Tengen, who tells them the only way to unseal Gojo Satoru. The Culling Game Arc (Chapters 159-221): This is the main event. It is a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, forcing sorcerers and awakened non-sorcerers to kill each other to amass cursed energy.

We are leaving the school setting behind. This is a survival game where Yuji, Megumi, and new allies have to work through complex rules and deadly opponents in their attempt to save Tsumiki Fushiguro and find a way to free Gojo. Expect to see many new characters like Hakari, Higuruma, Kashimo, the Angel, etc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Schedule

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: MAPPA

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will premiere with a double-episode release. After that, episodes are expected to follow a weekly pattern.

Episode Release Date Release Time Episode 1 January 8, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 2 January 8, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 3 January 15, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 4 January 22, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 5 January 29, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 6 February 5, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 7 February 12, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 8 February 19, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 9 February 26, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 10 March 5, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 11 March 12, 2026 9:00 AM PT Episode 12 March 19, 2026 9:00 AM PT

Although the exact episode count isn’t officially confirmed, based on chapter coverage and prior seasons, it is highly expected that Part 1 will run for 12 episodes, while Part 2 will arrive later in 2026.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, Maki, Choso, and Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: MAPPA

You will be able to stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll this January 8, 2026. The simulcast will be available across North America, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and CIS regions.

Episodes will stream in Japanese language with English subtitles. The English dub is confirmed, but it will arrive a few weeks later. You can also catch up on previous seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll.

Why the Animation of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Be Different

Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

Studio MAPPA returns, but the aesthetic differs somewhat. Shota Goshozono, who directed those stunning episodes in Season 2, is helming the project.

If you’ve seen the compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution or its trailers, you have an idea that the visuals are both crisper and more fluid. That shift is needed because the Culling Game isn’t about dark corridor horrors; it is more high-octane and tactical battles in open urban environments. Expect creative and dynamic camera angles with lighting that sets this arc apart from the Shibuya Incident.

Final Thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The Culling Game arc is widely regarded as one of the most complex and thrilling parts of Gege Akutami’s manga. With MAPPA returning to animate the carnage, this Winter 2026 season is going to be a visual spectacle. Make sure your Crunchyroll subscription is active, because you won’t want to miss the double-episode premiere on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Get ready, as the game is about to start.