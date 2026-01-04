Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Schedule: Episode Dates, Times, and Where to Watch

Summary:
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 premieres with a special double-episode debut on Crunchyroll.
- Season 3 adapts the Culling Game, pushing Jujutsu Kaisen into its darkest, deadliest phase yet.
- Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release schedule.
The wait is finally over. Jujutsu Kaisen is returning in just a few days after leaving us on the edge of our seats with the devastating conclusion of the Shibuya Incident. Season 3 will adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game arc, promising higher-stakes battles and a much darker tone for the series. If you’re scrambling to find out exactly when you can stream the premiere, look no further than the full breakdown below.
Table of Contents
What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be About?
If you thought the Shibuya Incident was intense, you haven’t seen anything yet. Season 3 acts as a huge turning point for the franchise. Jujutsu society has effectively collapsed, with Gojo sealed away in the Prison Realm and a wave of curses unleashed across Japan.
The new season, marketed as “The Culling Game Part 1,” will cover three major arcs of Gege Akutami’s manga:
- Itadori’s Extermination Arc (Chapters 137-143): Dealing with the immediate aftermath of Shibuya, where Yuta Okkotsu returns, not as an ally, but as Yuji’s appointed executioner.
- Perfect Preparation Arc (Chapters 144-158): The remaining heroes, including Maki and Megumi, regroup to prepare for the coming storm. You will see them meeting Tengen, who tells them the only way to unseal Gojo Satoru.
- The Culling Game Arc (Chapters 159-221): This is the main event. It is a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, forcing sorcerers and awakened non-sorcerers to kill each other to amass cursed energy.
We are leaving the school setting behind. This is a survival game where Yuji, Megumi, and new allies have to work through complex rules and deadly opponents in their attempt to save Tsumiki Fushiguro and find a way to free Gojo. Expect to see many new characters like Hakari, Higuruma, Kashimo, the Angel, etc.
RELATED:
- Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 Most Powerful Characters From the Shinjuku Showdown Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Top 10 Culling Game Moments Fans Can’t Wait to See
- How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Schedule
Crunchyroll has confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will premiere with a double-episode release. After that, episodes are expected to follow a weekly pattern.
|Episode
|Release Date
|Release Time
|Episode 1
|January 8, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 2
|January 8, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 3
|January 15, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 4
|January 22, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 5
|January 29, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 6
|February 5, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 7
|February 12, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 8
|February 19, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 9
|February 26, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 10
|March 5, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 11
|March 12, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
|Episode 12
|March 19, 2026
|9:00 AM PT
Although the exact episode count isn’t officially confirmed, based on chapter coverage and prior seasons, it is highly expected that Part 1 will run for 12 episodes, while Part 2 will arrive later in 2026.
RELATED:
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Arc Trailer, Brutal and Promising
- Sakamoto Days Season 2: Story Arcs We May See
- One Piece Jump Festa 2026 Announcement by Oda: Laugh Tale, New Movie, Elbaf Arc, and More
Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
You will be able to stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll this January 8, 2026. The simulcast will be available across North America, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and CIS regions.
Episodes will stream in Japanese language with English subtitles. The English dub is confirmed, but it will arrive a few weeks later. You can also catch up on previous seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll.
Why the Animation of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Be Different
Studio MAPPA returns, but the aesthetic differs somewhat. Shota Goshozono, who directed those stunning episodes in Season 2, is helming the project.
If you’ve seen the compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution or its trailers, you have an idea that the visuals are both crisper and more fluid. That shift is needed because the Culling Game isn’t about dark corridor horrors; it is more high-octane and tactical battles in open urban environments. Expect creative and dynamic camera angles with lighting that sets this arc apart from the Shibuya Incident.
RELATED:
- Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Read One Piece Manga Instead of Watching Anime
- 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Who Deserved Better Than Death
- Why No One Could Surpass an Overpowered Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen: Revealed
Final Thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
The Culling Game arc is widely regarded as one of the most complex and thrilling parts of Gege Akutami’s manga. With MAPPA returning to animate the carnage, this Winter 2026 season is going to be a visual spectacle. Make sure your Crunchyroll subscription is active, because you won’t want to miss the double-episode premiere on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Get ready, as the game is about to start.