Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Top 10 Culling Game Moments Fans Can’t Wait to See

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 just received a major update, bringing the anime back into the spotlight.

Season 3 is set to adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game Arc from the manga.

Here are the best moments from the Culling Game Arc that you will see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Fans can’t help but get excited after the recent announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 on August 31, 2025. Season 3 has been one of the most anticipated seasons since it is going to cover the infamous Culling Game arc from the manga. This arc pits sorcerers and cursed users against one another in a deadly battle royale under Kenjaku’s sinister rules. Here’s a look at the 10 best moments from the Culling Game Arc that you will witness in the upcoming season.

10. Hakari’s Introduction

Chapter : 153, Perfect Preparation Arc (Pre-Culling Game)

: 153, Perfect Preparation Arc (Pre-Culling Game) Main Characters: Kinji Hakari, Yuji Itadori

Hakari as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

When Kinji Hakari is first introduced, he doesn’t exactly come across as your typical Jujutsu High ally. He is introduced as the leader of an underground fighting club. And for Yuji to recruit him to unseal Gojo, he has to earn his respect by fighting in the club.

By the time he enters the Culling Game, Hakari has already become a fan-favorite. His pachinko-themed Domain Expansion makes him temporarily immortal, and his dramatic battle with Kashimo is arguably the most exciting fight in the entire arc. If you’re looking forward to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Hakari’s over-the-top debut is going to be one of the highlights.

9. Yuji vs. Hiromi Higuruma

Chapter : 160-163

: 160-163 Key Characters: Yuji Itadori, Hiromi Higuruma

Yuji vs. Hiromi Higuruma as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

Yuji carries the guilt of Sukuna’s rampage during the Shibuya Incident, and this moment brings it to a breaking point. Enter Hiromi Higuruma, a disillusioned lawyer whose cursed technique revolves around courtroom trials. His Deadly Sentencing Domain forces Yuji to stand trial for the massacre.

This fight isn’t just about raw power; it’s about justice and accountability. Watching Yuji plead guilty to crimes he didn’t commit highlights his selflessness, while Higuruma slowly rediscovers his own lost ideals. This emotional showdown cements Higuruma as one of the standout characters in the Culling Game.

8. Yuki Tsukumo and Choso vs. Kenjaku (Master Tengen’s Barrier)

Chapter : 203-206

: 203-206 Key Characters: Yuki Tsukumo, Choso, Kenjaku

Yuki vs. Kenjaku as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

One of the most powerful fights in the arc occurs when Yuki Tsukumo, one of the limited special grade sorcerers, joins forces with Choso against Kenjaku. Their fight takes place at Tengen’s barrier, where Kenjaku’s true motives are revealed.

Despite their combined power, Kenjaku shows why he’s one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most terrifying antagonists. Manipulations involving Tengen’s immortality and barrier methods raise the stakes beyond just the Culling Game. For anime-only fans, this fight will be the moment you realize just how dangerous Kenjaku’s plan really is.

7. Yuji Itadori vs. Yuta Okkotsu

Chapter : 141-143 (Leads into Culling Game)

: 141-143 (Leads into Culling Game) Key Characters: Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Choso

Yuji vs. Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

This clash between Jujutsu High’s two protagonists is one of the most-awaited moments in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Yuta returns from overseas training with overwhelming strength, carrying orders from the higher-ups to eliminate Yuji. This was also teased at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

The battle soon escalates with the arrival of Choso to help Yuji. What makes the scene stand out is Yuta’s internal struggle, caught between duty and compassion. Although the two don’t remain enemies for long, the battle is a foreshadowing of the great burden both must carry in the Culling Game Arc.

6. Yuji’s Parent Reveal

Chapter : 143

: 143 Key Characters: Yuji Itadori, Jin Itadori, Kaori Itadori

Yuji’s Parent as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

We’ve only been introduced to Yuji’s grandfather in the first two seasons of the anime. But in the Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game Arc, we finally get to know who his parents are. This moment is crucial because it finally explains why Yuji is physically stronger than ordinary humans.

You will discover his mother, Kaori Itadori, and her resemblance to one of the series’ key characters will add a whole new layer of complexity to Yuji’s story. This particular moment will leave fans who again question Yuji’s lineage when Season 3 releases.

5. Maki’s Transformation (Zenin Incident)

Chapter : 149-152

: 149-152 Key Characters: Maki Zenin, Mai Zenin, Naoya Zenin

Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

Before the Culling Game even begins, Maki undergoes one of the most heartbreaking yet empowering transformations in the entire series. Following the tragic sacrifice of Mai, Maki unlocks her full potential as a Heavenly Restricted sorcerer and becomes powerful enough to rival Toji Fushiguro.

She single-handedly massacres the Zenin Clan, including Naoya Zenin. The scene is not just about revenge, but also about her reclaiming her identity and proving her strength as one of the strongest characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Culling Game Arc.

4. Yuta Okkotsu vs. Takako Uro vs. Ishigori

Chapter : 178

: 178 Key Characters: Yuta Okkotsu, Takako Uro, Ryu Ishigori

Yuta Okkotsu vs. Takako Uro vs. Ishigori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

This three-way battle is the absolute peak of the Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game Arc. Against two ancient reincarnated sorcerers, Uro and Ishigori, Yuta pushes the boundaries of his abilities.

This three-way clash of Domain Expansions is a visual extravaganza, with Yuta manifesting Rika in her full glory. Seeing Yuta overwhelm two of the strongest opponents of the era makes him a powerhouse sorcerer on Gojo’s level. MAPPA’s adaptation of this fight will be nothing short of breathtaking.

3. Kenjaku’s Plan for the Culling Game

Chapter : 208-210

: 208-210 Key Characters: Kenjaku, Master Tengen

Kenjaku revealing his true identity in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Credits: MAPPA

Kenjaku’s true motives in the Culling Game are revealed in this stretch of the arc. He is not just seeking evolution; his plan involves merging humanity with Tengen.

This revelation changes how we see the entire arc. The death battles are just a small piece of Kenjaku’s bigger scheme. Once this moment hits the anime, every victory in the Culling Game will feel overshadowed by the greater threat still looming.

2. Sukuna Takes Over Megumi

Chapter : 212

: 212 Key Characters: Sukuna, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori

Sukuna in Megumi’s Body as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

Perhaps the most devastating twist in the entire Culling Game is when Sukuna leaves Yuji’s body and takes over Megumi. After witnessing Tsumiki’s tragic reveal as Yorozu, Megumi falls into a shocking state, which makes it easy for Sukuna to take over him.

This possession turns one of the series’ most beloved characters into Sukuna’s new vessel. For fans, it’s a gut-punching cliffhanger that sets up Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc. Season 3 will likely end here, leaving you desperate for the Shinjuku Showdown. If not, then only one key moment remains that it could reach.

1. Gojo Satoru Returns

Chapter : 221

: 221 Key Characters: Gojo Satoru, Sukuna, Kenjaku

Gojo Satoru as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

After being sealed away since the Shibuya Incident, Gojo finally makes his return at the end of the Culling Game Arc. His release from the Prison Realm excites the fandom, leading directly to confrontations with both Kenjaku and Sukuna.

Gojo’s confidence, even against Sukuna and Kenjaku, sets him up for one of the greatest battles in Jujutsu Kaisen. This will most likely break the internet once it gets animated in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. His return is the perfect high point of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Culling Game Arc.

Final Thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Arc

The Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game Arc is packed with memorable battles, shocking reveals, and sorrowful turns of events. Since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is adapting this storyline, you’re in for some of the most iconic moments in the series coming to life.

From Yuji’s trials to Gojo’s triumphant return, the Culling Game cements itself as the anime’s most thrilling chapter yet.