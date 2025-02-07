Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Technique Tier List

Jujutsu Odyssey is an emerging anime-themed title in the vast ocean of Roblox games. It is inspired by the popular series “Jujutsu Kaisen” and is a delight for the fans. Like in the series, players can unlock Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey to annihilate their opponents. For those who don’t know, it is an ability that provides users with devastating moveset. Since there is more than one Cursed Technique, choosing which one to go for is a rather difficult task. To make it easier for you though, here’s our Cursed Technique tier list in Jujutsu Odyssey. Here, you will find a ranked list of all the techniques based on their power.

While you are here, do check out our Jujutsu Odyssey codes article to claim rewards. Also, for more such content, you can navigate through our dedicated section for Roblox.

Cursed Technique Tier List in Jujutsu Odyssey

For a better understanding, we have ranked all the Cursed Techniques in different tiers (S, A, B, and C). Amongst all of them, the S tier is the highest, featuring the best Cursed Techniques. As the list goes down, you will find comparatively weaker techniques ranked under the A tier, B tier, and C tier.

S Tier – Best Cursed Techniques

The Disaster Flames Cursed Technique

Shrine

Limitless

Disaster Flames

The Cursed Techniques mentioned in this tier are extremely powerful as they offer a devastating moveset. Not only do they look cool while attacking but also cause a massive amount of damage to the enemies. For example, the Shrine gives access to a moveset that consists of slashing attacks. Moves like Dismantle, Reaper’s Retreat, and Cleave can cut open enemies. On the other hand, Demon’s Wrath showcases brute force by allowing its users to manhandle and slam their enemies.

The Limitless gives you the power to manipulate gravity and damage the opponent. You can use this power to create force fields to protect against incoming attacks. Moreover, Limitless is also used to create an explosive force to knock down enemies. This Cursed Technique has a Domain Expansion move called the Unlimited Void that brings total destruction to the enemy. You can use this move to send the enemy into a void to immobilize them, leaving them vulnerable to your attacks.

To completely burn your opponent’s existence, you can use the Disaster Flames Cursed Technique. You will get a moveset that spits out flames, strong enough to take down enemies of higher caliber. With moves like Hellfire Beam and Molten Rainfall, you can literally overwhelm the opponent. As a cherry on top, the Coffin of the Iron Mountain move can be used to unleash the full fury of the fire on the opponent.

A Tier – Best Cursed Techniques

Cursed Speech

Boogie Woogie

The Cursed Techniques in this tier are a decent alternative for those in the S tier. The Cursed Speech is a good choice for players who want to engage in a PvP battle. The Don’t Move is one of the best moves that can be unlocked with this Cursed Technique. Using this move, you can freeze the enemy momentarily and take them down with your attacks. Apart from this, moves like Get Crushed, Explode, and Blast Away can damage them greatly.

The Boogie Woogie gives you the power to teleport and even swap positions with your opponent. Some of its moves like the Teleporting Stone Strike and Echoing Onslaught allow you to teleport and attack the enemy directly after. The best part is the enemy won’t be able to block you as they won’t see you coming.

B Tier

The Cloning Cursed Technique

Cloning

By using the Cloning technique, you can create your duplicates and take their help in battle. This technique is specially useful while taking on multiple enemies at once. For more effectiveness, Blaze of Fury can be used. This move causes the clones to self-destruct and cause damage to the enemies nearby. While it can come in handy during the early phases of the game, it won’t help much if you face off against a high-level enemy.

C Tier

Soul Guitar

We have put the Soul Guitar at the bottom of the list due to its lacking abilities. It only gives you access to one move known as the Resonant Shred. All it does is send a shockwave toward the enemy to damage them. This move is completely lackluster as it can be avoided by moving away.

So which cursed technique will you be using in the Jujutsu Odyssey now that you know what they do to your enemies?