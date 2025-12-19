Home » Puzzles » Jumble Answers Today (December 19, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 19, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 19, 2025, were:
  • HTACY –> YACHT
  • AREFT –> AFTER
  • INIOCC –> ICONIC
  • UESDOX –> EXODUS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 19, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

ONE QUALITY THAT HELPED MARIE AND PIERRE MAKE SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERIES WAS

Answer: YC TR IO IEU = CURIEOSITY

This Jumble felt thoughtfully themed with a sense of curiosity running through both the words and the cartoon, and the progression from approachable scrambles to a more reflective ending made the solve feel rewarding rather than rushed; the historical nod added charm and gave the final idea a satisfying sense of purpose that lingered after finishing. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 18, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NOIYR –> IRONY
  • NUEPD –> UPEND
  • TBTURE –> BUTTER
  • RJNOGA –> JARGON

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THEY’D BEEN DRIVING FOR HOURS, SO WHEN THEY SAW THE MOTEL, THEY WERE – – –

Answer: IOY END UTTR ARN = READY TO TURN IN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

