“HOW HE ENDED UP WITH…” Jumble Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 20, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 20, 2025, were: SAETY –> YEAST

SAHHR –> HARSH

CNECTA –> ACCENT

DVRRIE –> DRIVER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 20, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HOW HE ENDED UP WITH POISON IVY ON HIS SCALP WAS A – – –

Answer: EAS HAH CCT DRER =