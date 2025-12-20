Home » Puzzles » “HOW HE ENDED UP WITH…” Jumble Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

"HOW HE ENDED UP WITH…" Jumble Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Jumble Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 20, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 20, 2025, were:
  • SAETY –> YEAST
  • SAHHR –> HARSH
  • CNECTA –> ACCENT
  • DVRRIE –> DRIVER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 20, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HOW HE ENDED UP WITH POISON IVY ON HIS SCALP WAS A – – –

Answer: EAS HAH CCT DRER = HEAD SCRATCHER

This Jumble offered a nice mix of everyday language and slightly trickier twists that kept the solve engaging without slowing it down too much, and the cartoon clue steered the thinking in a clever direction that made the final idea feel amusingly inevitable; the overall experience was light, coherent, and enjoyable, with a payoff that fit the setup well. I would give this puzzle a solid 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 19, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • HTACY –> YACHT
  • AREFT –> AFTER
  • INIOCC –> ICONIC
  • UESDOX –> EXODUS

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: ONE QUALITY THAT HELPED MARIE AND PIERRE MAKE SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERIES WAS

Answer: YC TR IO IEU = CURIEOSITY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

