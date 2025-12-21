“BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 21, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 21, 2025, were: MCMIOT –> COMMIT

GLGEGA –> GAGGLE

AMWDEO –> MEADOW

RNACYN –> CRANNY

TNISSI –> INSIST

MYHLAN –>HYMNAL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE HOUR WITH ITS FAMOUS CHIME – – –

Answer: IT AGE MED ANN IIT MA =