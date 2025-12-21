Home » Puzzles » “BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 21, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 21, 2025, were:
  • MCMIOT –> COMMIT
  • GLGEGA –> GAGGLE
  • AMWDEO –> MEADOW
  • RNACYN –> CRANNY
  • TNISSI –> INSIST
  • MYHLAN –>HYMNAL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE HOUR WITH ITS FAMOUS CHIME – – –

Answer: IT AGE MED ANN IIT MA = TIME AND TIME AGAIN

This was a fuller feeling Jumble with a longer lineup that created a satisfying sense of momentum as each piece fell into place, and the familiar landmark setting gave the cartoon a comforting clarity that guided the final thought without making it obvious; the repetition based idea landed cleanly and felt well earned, making the overall solve steady, pleasant, and rewarding. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SAETY –> YEAST
  • SAHHR –> HARSH
  • CNECTA –> ACCENT
  • DVRRIE –> DRIVER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: HOW HE ENDED UP WITH POISON IVY ON HIS SCALP WAS A – – –

Answer: EAS HAH CCT DRER = HEAD SCRATCHER

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

