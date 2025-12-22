Home » Puzzles » “WHILE MAKING CUPCAKES…” Jumble Answers Today (December 22, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 22, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 22, 2025, were:
  • SUHEO –> HOUSE
  • BOTAO –> TABOO
  • REIPTM –> PERMIT
  • GBREIG –> BIGGER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 22, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHILE MAKING CUPCAKES FOR HER SON’S BASEBALL TEAM, SHE SAID – – –

Answer: UE TA PT BR = BATTER UP

This Jumble felt upbeat and playful with a baking-themed cartoon that immediately set a cheerful tone, and the mix of quick solves with slightly more thoughtful ones kept the pace lively without feeling rushed; the final idea fit the scene perfectly and delivered a fun sports-flavored finish that made the whole puzzle feel cohesive and lighthearted. I would happily give this one 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • MCMIOT –> COMMIT
  • GLGEGA –> GAGGLE
  • AMWDEO –> MEADOW
  • RNACYN –> CRANNY
  • TNISSI –> INSIST
  • MYHLAN –>HYMNAL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: BIG BEN ANNOUNCED THE HOUR WITH ITS FAMOUS CHIME – – –

Answer: IT AGE MED ANN IIT MA = TIME AND TIME AGAIN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

