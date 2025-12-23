Home » Puzzles » “TO SOME PEOPLE, THE IDEA…” Jumble Answers Today (December 23, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 23, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 23, 2025, were:
  • SNIYO –> NOISY
  • TNERU –> TUNER
  • NWIENR –> WINNER
  • TTCDEE –> DETECT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 23, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

TO SOME PEOPLE, THE IDEA OF ELIMINATING THE PENNY IS – – –

Answer: OS NE NN CT = NON-CENTS

This Jumble leaned into a clever bit of wordplay with a topical theme that felt familiar yet still amusing, and the progression from brisk scrambles to the cartoon payoff kept the solve engaging without overstaying its welcome; the final idea was smartly hinted at and rewarded careful reading rather than guesswork, making the whole experience feel tidy and satisfying. I would give this one a thoughtful 4 out of 5.

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SUHEO –> HOUSE
  • BOTAO –> TABOO
  • REIPTM –> PERMIT
  • GBREIG –> BIGGER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHILE MAKING CUPCAKES FOR HER SON’S BASEBALL TEAM, SHE SAID – – –

Answer: UE TA PT BR = BATTER UP

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

