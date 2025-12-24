Home » Puzzles » “IN THE RACE WITH THE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 24, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 24, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 24, 2025, were:
  • BRYED –> DERBY
  • NUWSG –> SWUNG
  • SNASEO –> SEASON
  • NOYBDE –> BEYOND

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 24, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

IN THE RACE WITH THE OTHER REINDEER, RUDOLPH – – –

Answer: EB SWN AO YON = WON BY A NOSE

This Jumble delivered a festive burst of fun with a theme that felt instantly recognizable and perfectly matched to the cartoon, and the mix of smooth anagrams with a couple that required a pause kept the solve lively from start to finish; the closing realization came together cleanly and left a satisfying grin rather than a groan. I would give this cheerful puzzle 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 23, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SNIYO –> NOISY
  • TNERU –> TUNER
  • NWIENR –> WINNER
  • TTCDEE –> DETECT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: TO SOME PEOPLE, THE IDEA OF ELIMINATING THE PENNY IS – – –

Answer: OS NE NN CT = NON-CENTS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

